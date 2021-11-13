Amit Shah Hits Out At Akhilesh For 'seeing A Great Person In Jinnah'; Hails CM Yogi's Work

As Uttar Pradesh cruises into its Assembly Polls early in February 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited political hotspot Azamgarh on Saturday. Upon his visit, the Home Minister laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh wherein UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present. It is pertinent to note that Azamgarh is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to UP and he will be flying to Andhra Pradesh today, November 13.

While at Azamgarh, Home Minister Amit Shah noted that CM Yogi had diminished casteism, nepotism and appeasement in the state and how unemployment rates had reduced to 4.1%. Shah claimed that 'Mafia-raj' in the state had ended under CM Yogi.

Hitting out at SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "We brought in JAM- J for Jan Dhan account, A for Aadhar Card, M for mobile phones. Now, SP also said to have brought a JAM...which is - 'J for Jinnah, A for Azam Khan & M for Mukhtar'. As polls approach, Akhilesh is seeing a great person in Jinnah."

Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government: Shah

While speaking to a packed audience present at the rally in Azamgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted them and laid the foundation stone for the state university. Shah stated that he would suggest to CM Yogi Adityanath to name the university that was being built after 'Maharaja Suheldev'. Amit Shah maintained that Azamgarh that was previously known for radicalisation, would now be known for education.

Yogi Adityanath recalls 2008 Azamgarh attack; says no one commits such acts now

While at the rally, UP CM Yogi Adityanath remembered the time his convoy was attacked in Azamgarh back in September 7, 2008. Then MP Yogi Adityanath's cavalcade was attacked when he was on his way to address an anti-terrorism rally at the DAV ground in Azamgarh, where reports claimed that one died as a result of the incident whereas six more were left injured. Yogi also stated about the incident where ABVP member Ajit Rai was executed inside Shibli National College for his demand to recite 'Vande Mataram' during Republic Day. No FIR was registered against this incident for a month. While stating about these attacks, CM Adityanath maintained that no one dared to commit such crimes now.

Image: ANI/ Twitter/@AmitShah