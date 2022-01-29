Amit Shah, JP Nadda Embark On Door-to-door Campaign In UP; Detail CM Yogi's Achievements

Just a few weeks before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its pre-poll campaigns in the poll-bound state. While BJP national president JP Nadda is spearheading the party's door-to-door campaigns in Bareilly, Union Home minister Amit Shah will also engage in a day-long event including campaigns in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, after offering prayers at the famous Bada Bagh Hanuman Mandir in Bareilly, Nadda carried out door to door campaign aiming to connect with the voters of Bareilly. He also distributed the party's poll manifesto and pamphlets to the people and further was also seen speaking to the citizens, appealing for their blessings and support to the BJP.

This came just a day after JP Nadda held another door-to-door campaign in Shahjahanpur on Friday where he went to the people and appealed for their support. Apart from that, he also addressed the 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' at the Gandhi Auditorium where he spoke about the various initiatives brought under the Yogi Adityanath government in Shahjahanpur.

Muzaffarnagar was a place of riots under previous governments: Amit Shah

On the other hand, Union Home minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled for a day-long program ahead of the election polls in Uttar Pradesh, addressed a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, during which he lauded the development of the city under the BJP government since 2014.

Referring to the frequent riots, he said that Muzaffarnagar was a place where there used to be riots, and mafias had conquered Uttar Pradesh under the rule of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. He also attacked the previous governments for politicising religion and casteism during their tenure.

Shah further added that the people were worried about their security and used to come to him asking questions about security measures to be taken.

"The Yogi government has swept all such culprits from the state and pushed them out of the borders as the BJP has given priority to the nation's security. However, if Akhilesh Yadav wins, Azam will come out of jail and casteism will return if SP and BSP come to power", he added.

Image: Twitter/@BJP