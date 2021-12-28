Amit Shah Lambasts Samajwadi Party In UP; 'Akhilesh Yadav Can't Answer Corruption Charges'

Intensifying the battle of Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah launched a fresh attack on Samajwadi Party by saying that it has a separate meaning of 'ABCD' which is 'Apradh and Aatank, Bhai-Bhatijavad, Corruption and Danga'. Speaking from a public rally in the state's Hardoi city, Shah said that both SP and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) has never thought about the development of all sections of the society. The attack from Amit Shah came amid Kanpur-based Piyush Jain's corruption case, who is said to have links with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP however the party has denied any connection.

Amit Shah slams Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh:

"A few days ago the Income Tax Department put a raid. There was a ruckus in the stomach of brother Akhilesh that why search is being imposed, this raid is being done due to political malice. But today he cannot answer, 250 crore cash has been received from this Samajwadi perfume maker. Somebody tell me whose 250 crore is this," said the Home Minister.

BJP leader Amit Shah slams opposition over Ram Temple construction:

"SP, BSP and Congress made a lot of efforts to stop the construction of the temple of Lord Shri Ram, I have come to tell them today that if you can, put as much strength to stop it. In a few months, a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, touching the sky, is about to be built," lambasted Shah.

Piyush Jain's corruption worth crores:

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) busted a major tax fraud on Sunday after it recovered Rs 257 crore cash, 250 kgs silver, 25 kg gold, and 300 keys to various lockers from the residence and factory of perfume dealer Piyush Jain. Apart from the hefty cash and valuables, the DGGI also recovered unaccounted raw material such as sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now monitoring the developments in the Piyush Jain case which involves huge cash seizures from Kannauj and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. According to GST sources, the official company of Piyush Jain has a turnover of merely Rs 5 crores, hence, he was unable to explain the Rs 257 crores cash found at his residence.