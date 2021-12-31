Amit Shah Lauds Uttar Pradesh BJP; Says 'gunda Raj', 'mafia Raj' Prevailed In Former Govts

Taking charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's robust poll campaigns ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 31 visited Ayodhya to address a rally at GIC ground. Speaking to the people present at the rally, the Union Home Minister acclaimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has brought a 'wave' of development in the state after the failure of the previous governments. Further hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that under his government, the foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was finally laid after years of struggle.

Further launching a scathing attack at the opposition Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Home Minister said that the previous governments did a lot of efforts for stopping the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He also alleged that the former government carried out a lot of atrocities against Ram devotees including physical assault and killings of several for stopping the foundation of the temple. "However, PM Modi did the great work of laying the foundation stone for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," Shah added.

ये बुआ-बबुआ के शासन में हमारे आस्था के प्रतीकों का सम्मान नहीं होता था।



आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी, यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी हर एक आस्था के स्थान को गौरव प्रदान करने का काम कर रहे हैं।



- श्री @AmitShah — BJP (@BJP4India) December 31, 2021

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have voted the BJP government and made Shri Narendra Modi the prime minister. It is because of this that the construction of Ram Mandir is ongoing in Ayodhya," he stated. Also, praising the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah said that the glory of Ayodhya has returned. Also, the Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport has also been constructed which will work towards bringing all Ram devotees from across the world, he added. "The people who once forced a lot of migration in the state are now running away. The Mafia has also surrendered in front of the police under the CM Yogi's government", he asserted.

'Gunda raj' & 'Mafia raj' prevailed during previous govt in UP: Home Min Amit Shah

Hitting out at the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the faith of the people was not respected during the rule of the previous governments, while PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have worked towards glorifying every faith in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the development was not possible under the previous government as they promoted 'mafia raj' and 'gunda Raj' during their tenure which forced people to migrate out of the state.

Further while addressing the people of Ayodhya, the Home Minister also remarked that there were three 'P' during the rule of the SP government which included 'Parivarwad' meaning Familialism, 'Pakspaat' meaning Partiality, and 'Palaayan' meaning Migration, while the Bharatiya Janata Party worked on the basis of three 'V' which includes 'Vikash' meaning development, 'Vyapar' meaning Business, and 'Sankritik Virasat' meaning Cultural heritage.

Notably, the Home Minister is scheduled to hold three major rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, December 31. He has been scheduled to address a rally in Ayodhya followed by another public meeting program at Sant Kabir Nagar in Gorakhpur and finally a roadshow in Bareilly in the evening. The visits by the Home Minister hold major prominence ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

