Amit Shah Slams Akhilesh Yadav; Says 'Dacoity & Murder In UP Went Down Under Yogi Govt'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks suggesting crime has increased in Uttar Pradesh. Shah pointed out that dacoity has come down by 70% in the five years of Yogi Adityanath administration while murders have gone down by 30%.

"I was listening to Akhilesh Yadav's speech on TV, he says that crime has increased. Akhilesh ji, where did you bring your spectacles from? What spectacles do you use? I have brought a comparison between the 5 years of Yogi Ji and you. Dacoity has gone down by 70% in the Yogi government," Shah said.

"He said that there was a time when riots occurred in the state and daughters were sent to other states because there was no security here. Today, no daughter in western UP has to go outside for studies. Nobody dares to misbehave with them," Home Minister said.

He added, "Incidents of looting, by the use of weapons, has gone down by 69%. Murders went down by 30%. Deaths due to dowry have gone down by 22.5%. Akhilesh Ji go home and check the data. During your rule, there was mafia rule in UP, today law rules in UP."

Prior to his address, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of Maa Skahumbhar Devi Univerity in Behat assembly constituency of Saharanpur in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others.

Shah's visit to the region came after Farmers Laws were repealed in Parliament, against which protests were being held in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Of the seven Assembly constituencies falling in Saharanpur, the BJP is currently ruling in four. Two are held by Congress while one is with the Samajwadi Party. Of 80 seats in Western UP, BJP holds 60.

BJP gears up for 2022 UP Polls

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has divided the state into areas and top leaders Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Naddna have been assigned two areas each for the elections. Home Minister will look over Braj and Western UP, Singh has been given charge of Kashi and Awadh region and Nadda has been assigned Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

In the last polls, BP got a thumping victory by winning 312 in the 403-member Assembly with 39.67& vote shares. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP won 47 seats, BSP won 19, while Congress only managed seven seats.