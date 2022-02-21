Amit Shah Slams Priyanka For Trivialising Terror, Says 'BJP Wants To Destroy Terrorism'

Hitting back at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement on terrorism issue being 'irrelevant,' Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Speaking from Uttar Pradesh's Drummond Government Inter College, Pilibhit, where Assembly elections are scheduled in the fourth phase of voting, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In his address, the Home Minister said that both SP and BSP are going to lose in the first three phases where voting has taken place.

Amit Shah says 'Congress and SP are supporting terrorists'

"Congress and SP are supporting terrorists. BJP has zero tolerance towards terrorism. We want to destroy terrorism. I heard the statement of Priyanka Gandhi, she is telling that terrorism is useless; on the other hand, Salman Khurshid says that those convicted in the Ahmedabad blast case are innocent. You tell me should people vote for such politicians?" asked Shah.

He added that the BJP has improved the law and order situation in the state and asserted that there is a 'wave' of the saffron party in UP.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says Congress insulted victims of terror

In a tweet, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "No wonder there were attacks every month Mumbai/Pune/Varanasi/Hyderabad/Delhi/Jaipur/etc where cores lost their lives (during Congress' rule)"

For PRIYANKA VADRA & Congress NATIONAL SECURITY & TERROR IS FIZUL KI BAAT ?



No wonder there were attacks every month Mumbai/Pune/Varanasi / Hyderabad /Delhi /Jaipur / etc where scores lost their lives



Those who lost lives also FIZUL KI BAAT?



Insult of the victims of terror — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 21, 2022

BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpai also condemned the remarks made by Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi terms terrorism issue 'irrelevant'

Terming the issue of terrorists as 'irrelevant', Congress general-secretary Priyanka Vadra said, "Prime Minister should talk only on relevant issues."

The statement from the Congress leader came after PM Narendra Modi's said that Congress and SP sympathise with terrorists. While hailing the conviction of 49 accused in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case, PM Modi had made the remarks amid the Uttar Pradesh election.

While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi said, "The attitude of the Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders is dangerous. These people call a terrorist like Osama (Bin Laden) with Ji. These people shed tears on the death of the terrorists involved in the Batla House encounter. We have to remain alert of such people and such political parties. They can even put the country at stake for the chair. They also play with the security of the country."