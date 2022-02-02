Amit Shah Targets Akhilesh; 'mafia Present In Jails, Outside UP & On SP's Candidate List'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a public meeting in Atrauli, the birthplace of late Kalyan Singh, Amit Shah said that both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had put the state under the ‘Bimaru’ category. Shah further claimed that the Bharatiya Janta Party will remain in power after the upcoming polls.

Addressing a gathering in UP’s Atrauli, Amit Shah hit out at SP for its ‘criminal’ candidate list. Speaking about the opposition party’s candidates, Shah said that the SP candidate list was filled with the mafia. He also slammed the SP over the Rs 250 crore raid on the Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain, who is linked with the party

“If you search for the mafia in the whole of Uttar Pradesh, then it is visible at only three places- 1- Jail 2- Outside Uttar Pradesh 3- In the list of candidates of Samajwadi Party,” Shah said. He added that UP had goons running loose during the SP regime. “Goons used to harass the people of Uttar Pradesh under Behenji's and Akhileshji's government. In UP, the police were afraid of the mafia. Mafia has migrated from Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath Ji's government,” the Home Minister said.

“Recently, a Samajwadi perfumer was raided there, in which Rs 250 crore was found. These people say that Modi ji does politics. Tell the opposition, what is your relation with the perfumer? If there is no relationship then why are you hurting? These people cannot give transparent governance,” Shah said further attacking the SP.

Shah questions Congress' silence on Pak attacks

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also slammed Congress and questioned the Congress government’s inactiveness towards Pakistan’s attacks during the time. He lauded PM Modi for timely retaliation against Pakistan’s attacks. “When Congress governed for 10yrs, Pakistan invaded our country & beheaded our jawans. Then PM Manmohan Singh didn't do anything. But after Uri & Pulwama attacks, PM Modi eliminated terrorists in Pakistan with a surgical strike in 10 days,” Shah said in Atrauli.

Furthermore, he said that the BJP government had improved the state that was suffering under the Sp rule. “The elections of 2014, 2017, 2019 have been the elections that changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. The governments of aunt-nephew, casteist governments could not do any good to UP. UP had come under the category of BIMARU state. The BJP government has worked to bring about a change,” the home minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a state-wide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."