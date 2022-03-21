Amit Shah To Attend Yogi Adityanath's Oath Ceremony On March 25; Mega Preparations Ongoing

Gearing up for ushering Yogi Adityanath's 2nd CM term, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lucknow on March 23, reported sources on Monday. Shah will also attend the UP legislative party meet on March 24 and Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony on March 25. BJP retained India's largest seat winning 255 seats in the 403-seat Assembly.

Amit Shah to attend Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony

The saffron party's UP Unit has instructed that atleast 2 workers from every district in UP to attend the event and arrive in Lucknow on March 24. BJP has also prepared a list of its MPs, MLAs, and district chairmen who will attend the event. All BJP workers have been told to put up BJP lags on their vehicles and hoarding will be put up in all district party headquarters and markets. BJP has also instructed its workers to offer prayers between 8 AM and 10 AM in all temples across UP ahead of the ceremony.

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as CM on March 35 at the Ikana stadium, Lucknow at 4 PM. Ahead of the swearing-in of Yogi's second cabinet, sources have said that many factors like women, caste combination, education qualification and age of the MLAs are being considered as part of the planning. Adityanath recently visited Delhi and met all top BJP leaders including PM Modi to hold cabinet selection talks.

BJP sweeps UP

UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

Inspite of disgruntlement among Jat farmers in Western UP over 3 farm laws, sugarcane procurement dues, BJP has swept the region winning - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad. Moreover, BJP has also won Lakhimpur - which witnessed the mowing down of 4 farmers by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish Mishra. In most of these seats, BJP has won in a sweeping majority - wresting away SP strongholds like Etawah, Mainpuri, Aligarh with slim margins. BJP has also won Hathras which witnessed the brutal gangrape.