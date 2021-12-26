Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Sunday where he launched an unsparing attack at political parties and outlined the transformation of UP under CM Yogi Adityanath. Drawing parallels between the situation under Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP, HM Shah said that UP, which was earlier known for its mafia, riots and caste-based politics, had now moved towards the path of education, development and inclusivity.

Here are the top 10 highlights from the Home Minister's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in UP

1. SP rule focused on 3 'P's'

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, HM Amit Shah stated that earlier there were 3 P's in UP- Parivarvaad (familialism), Pakshpaath (partiality), and Palayaan (escape). Shah stated that after the BJP assumed power, the state transformed from having a 'Bahubali' in every district to having production and growth.

"Earlier there was a Bahubali in every district, today there is a production in every district. Earlier there was a mini-CM in every district, today there is an industry in every district. Earlier there was a scam in every district, today there is a medical college in every district," he outlined.

2. All goons have migrated from UP

Highlighting the crackdown on Mafia Raj in UP, HM Amit Shah said, "The government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cracked down on the chaotic elements in such a way that there is no 'Dada' (don) in UP today. Within five years all the goons have migrated from the state. UP which was known for riots, today universities, medical colleges and airports are being built there."

पहले हर जिले में एक बाहुबली होता था, आज हर जिले में एक उत्पाद है।



पहले हर जिले में एक मिनी CM होता था, आज हर जिले में एक इंडस्ट्री लगी है।



पहले हर जिले में एक स्कैम होता था, आज हर जिले में एक मेडिकल कॉलेज है।



- श्री @AmitShah #JanVishwasYatra pic.twitter.com/wXPuhS0UO9 — BJP (@BJP4India) December 26, 2021

3. Development under BJP- 70 years vs 5 years

Citing the 'double-engine' government under the Yogi Adityanath-led government, the Home Minister detailed how the BJP had undertaken swift development during their 5-year tenure in the state.

"In the last 70 years, 12 medical colleges were set up in Uttar Pradesh. Under BJP, 30 medical colleges were built in 5 years. In 70 years, Congress, SP, BSP together made 2 expressways. We constructed 5 expressways in 5 years. Yogi Ji's government in UP waived the loans of 86 lakh farmers worth Rs 36 thousand crores," he revealed.

4. Bua-Babua only work for specific castes, BJP inclusive

Launching the infamous 'Bua-Babua' attack, Shah described how politics in UP had transformed its focus from caste to development. "The parties of Bua-Babua are casteist parties. When Behen Ji comes, she does the work for only one caste. When Akhilesh comes, he works for another caste. If Modi ji, Yogi ji come, then there is everyone's development," he asserted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches scathing attack on SP at BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra rally in UP's Kasganj; slams Akhilesh Yadav for failing to bring development to UP. Tune-in here for the latest election updates from UP - https://t.co/KYSiTrFdiG pic.twitter.com/4XfkOuFHxH — Republic (@republic) December 26, 2021

5. Rise of Kashi under BJP

The Home Minister also shared how Varanasi had a rebirth under the BJP Government through the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

"From the time of Aurangzeb, Baba's shrine in Kashi was deserted. Today, Baba's temple in Kashi has been renovated in a grand manner by Modi ji," he said.

6. Tribute to late Kalyan Singh

Amit Shah also remembered late UP CM Kalyan Singh and stated that he chose the Ram Janmabhoomi over the Chief Minister's chair, paving the way for Ram Temple. "Today I have come here and Babuji is not there. Babuji paved the way for the Ram temple by rejecting the chair of the Chief Minister."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah credits late ex-CM Kalyan Singh for paving way for building Ram Mandir; highlights the renovated Kashi Vishwanath corridor under PM Modi's reign. Tune-in here for the fastest & latest election updates - https://t.co/5R6ADhOSdb pic.twitter.com/wgrFxrs1cu — Republic (@republic) December 26, 2021

7. Public supports those who built the Temple

Amit Shah also recalled the taunts of Mayawati and Akhilesh who coined the slogan 'Mandir wahi banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge' (We will construct the Temple, but will not tell the date). He remarked that under the leadership of PM Modi, the temple has been constructed.

"The people, who showed the way out to those who opened fire in the Ram Mandir movement, expressed their confidence by giving a full majority to the BJP. This helped PM Modi lay the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. The public is not with those opposing the temple and firing bullets, but with those who built the temple," he said.

"Akhilesh is daydreaming that they will bring about the fall of the BJP government and stop the construction of Ram Temple, but it will not happen," Shah added.

8. Brij region was, is and will remain the stronghold of BJP

Standing in Kasganj, HM Shah reminisced about how the land was the birthplace of several intellectual giants. "This is the land of Kalyan Singh. This is the birthplace of Tulsidas. Lord Varaha took this birth to kill the Asuras. This is the birthplace of Mahavir Singh Rathore. Brij region was, is and will remain the stronghold of BJP," he affirmed.

9. PM not 'Mouni Baba', no tolerance against terrorism

Hitting out at Pakistan, Amit Shah remarked that when the BJP came to power in 2014, there was an attack in Uri and Pulwama. "Pakistan has forgotten that it is the government of BJP, not of SP, BSP, Congress. PM is not 'Mouni baba', PM is Narendra Modi," he stated.

Citing major decisions under the Centre, Shah highlighted that the BJP had uprooted Article 370 from Kashmir. "SP, BSP and Congress opposed the removal of Article 370. People cannot trust such parties at all. Earlier terrorists used to kill our jawans and nothing happened but Modi government taught Pakistan a lesson by doing surgical strikes," he added.

10. BJP will cross 300 seats

Exuding confidence in crossing 300 seats in the 2022 UP Elections, Amit Shah concluded his speech by promising to force SP, BSP, and Congress candidates to withdraw their deposits post a humiliating loss.