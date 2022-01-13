BJP suffered a blow yet again ahead of the UP elections as Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday. Thus, he became the 8th legislator to quit BJP in the last three days after Swami Prasad Maurya (Padrauna), Vinay Shakya (Bidhuna), Roshan Lal Verma (Tilhar), Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari), Bhagwati Sagar (Bilhaur), Avtar Singh Bhadana (Meerapur) and Dara Singh Chauhan (Madhuban). In his resignation letter addressed to UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party president JP Nadda, he stressed that he will follow in Maurya's footsteps.

MLA Mukesh Verma's resignation letter read, "In the full 5-year tenure of the BJP government, leaders and MLAs belonging to backward classes, the Dalit community and the minority community were neglected and weren't accorded due respect. Apart from this, Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youths and businessmen of all categories especially MSMEs were completely neglected by the state government. Due to such a strategy, I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP. Swami Prasad Maurya is the voice of the oppressed and victims and he is my leader. I am with him."

BJP finalises 172 candidates for UP elections

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. A day earlier, sources told ANI that BJP finalised its list of 172 candidates for the first three phases of the UP elections in its core committee meeting. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively.

The saffron party might field new candidates on almost half of the 90 seats where it suffered a loss in the 2017 UP Assembly election, sources also indicated. Moreover, some sitting Ministers whose performance has not been satisfactory may be denied a ticket or be shifted to other constituencies. As per sources, the possible constituencies from which Adityanath can contest including Ayodhya came up in the BJP core committee meeting but the CEC will take the final call.