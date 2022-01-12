Another UP Minister Quits Yogi Cabinet; Dara Singh Chauhan Resigns Before Elections 2022

In another jolt to the Yogi Adityanath-led government ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, another sitting minister, Dara Singh Chauhan, has tendered his resignation. This development comes a day after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state cabinet.

In his resignation letter, Chauhan said, "In Yogi Adiyanath government's cabinet I was the forest and environment minister and I worked tirelessly for the betterment in my department. However, the government's policies were against the poor, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth. Being hurt by it, I'm resigning from the cabinet."

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that it hurts if any member of the family goes astray. "I would only urge the respected gentlemen that they will be harmed by jumping on to a sinking ship. Big brother Shri Dara Singh ji, you should reconsider your decision," he added.

परिवार का कोई सदस्य भटक जाये तो दुख होता है जाने वाले आदरणीय महानुभावों को मैं बस यही आग्रह करूँगा कि डूबती हुई नांव पर सवार होनें से नुकसान उनका ही होगा

बड़े भाई श्री दारा सिंह जी आप अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार करिये — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 12, 2022

Speaking to Republic, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria said, "In UP, whoever fights on BJP's ticket will face defeat. That's why no one wants to fight on BJP's ticket. In the coming time, many people will leave BJP and Samajwadi party will form the government in the 2022 polls. People were hurt during BJP's government."

BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigns; 2 sitting MLAs go the other way

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Yogi cabinet and joined Samajwadi Party. Speaking to Republic, he said that by tendering his resignation, he has sounded an alarm. He also accused the ruling BJP government of neglecting youth and backward classes. Along with him, three other BJP MLAs Bhagwati Prasad Sagar (Bilhaur), Roshan Lal Verma (Tilhar) and Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari) also joined Akhilesh's party.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also held a press conference and claimed that 13 more BJP MLAs will join Maurya and quit the saffron party. "Change is coming in UP. People in UP want to change. Today Maurya ji resigned and he joined the Samajwadi Party. 13 more MLAs and fellows are about to join the SP in the coming days. Some new face will come every day," said Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress MLA from Behat (Saharanpur) Naresh Saini, Sirsaganj (Firozabad) MLA Hari Om Yadav and former SP MLA Dr Dharmpal Singh joined the saffron party in presence of senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders in Delhi.