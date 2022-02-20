As the third phase of voting concluded in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief Akhilesh Yadav over their connection with the father of a terrorist who was involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts. Union Minister Thakur further challenged Akhilesh to file an affidavit and clarify his connections with the terrorist's father and whether in 2013, he had withdrawn cases against terrorists or not.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Anurag Thakur said, "People of Uttar Pradesh will not make Akhilesh Yadav even an MLA, it is all very clear now after the polls today. After the verdict of 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case came out, a case where several innocent people were killed after bombs were planted on cycles, it is now revealed that the father of the mastermind of the blasts has direct connection with Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party. I have seen his pictures with Akhilesh, that how the terrorists and their families would visit the then CM residence when Akhilesh was the CM. In 2012, he had said in their election manifesto that he would probe the state police and drop the charges against Muslim terrorists. Why does he practice such appeasement politics? He wanted to do vote-bank politics by saving terrorists."

"Akhilesh Yadav should come out and reveal as to who is this 'Mr Samajwadi Party leader'? He has not denied even once that the terrorists' father is a part of the Samajwadi Party. He has also not denied that in 2013 he wanted to withdraw all the charges against terrorists. Akhilesh Yadav and his party has the habit of protecting terrorists for a very long time. You are asking why did we pick this matter at the time of elections, let me tell you, they (SP) are talking about employment and other things, how can they provide other things if they cannot even provide security? Jaan hai toh jahaan hai."

'I openly challenge Akhilesh Yadav': Anurag Thakur

When asked on Akhilesh Yadav's direct attack on Thakur by accusing the latter of doing divisive politics, the Union Minister responded by saying, "I openly challenge Akhilesh Yadav through your channel, to file an affidavit, stating that whether the terrorists' father is a member of his party or not and whether Akhilesh had invited the terrorists' father to his residence or not. Thirdly, he must also mention in the affidavit whether he tried to withdraw cases against terrorists in 2013 or not. The country knows their true colours. In all the SPs' public meetings, you will never get to see women, why? because they are scared of the party. Women feel safe with Bharatiya Janata Party."

"Akhilesh Yadav should appologise to the entire country. He had invited a terrorists' father to his residence when he was the CM, and there are pictures. He had mentioned in the 2012 manifesto that he would withdraw cases, what else can be the biggest proof?"

On Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared photographs proving that the family member of a convict was associated with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. "One of the 49 convicts of the deadly serial blasts in Ahmedabad is Mohammad Saif , son of Samajwadi Party leader Shahbad Ahmed," revealed Thakur, sharing photos of then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Ahmed. "Did Akhilesh call him over biryani? His son was the mastermind and involved in the blasts," he stated.

Ahmedabad serial blasts: 38 convicts sentenced to death

On Friday, a court in Gujarat awarded death sentences to 38 convicts of the serial blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200 in the state capital. Another 11 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment. The court held that the 2008 blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate the then Gujarat CM and now PM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, some of the bombs were planted at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were admitted, keeping in mind the possibility of PM Modi visiting the patients.

In the order, the court termed the case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).