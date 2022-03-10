Anurag Thakur Hails PM Modi As 'India's Favourite Neta' After Resounding Victory In UP

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a second term in the state of Uttar Pradesh and winning the other three states of Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday hailed the saffron party's victory and slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP. He took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating that the latter will now say 'EVM bewafa hai' (EVM is disloyal).

Union Min Anurag Thakur hails BJP's resounding victory

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Union Minister said, "Voters have made it clear today that PM Modi ji is India's favourite politician. Today's mandate shows how PM Modi's image has led to BJP's victory in four out of five states. In Uttar Pradesh, what several political could not do in decades, BJP did it as people voted for PM Modi's good governance. The way Yogi ji has improved the law and order situation in UP, and helped the state in getting rid of mafias, is the reason why the voters have rejected SP and Congress. BSP, SP ,Congress- none of them could present an honest CM face. Akhilesh Yadav wanted to change his image by saying- 'Nai hawaa hai, nai SaPa hai', but the people of UP said- 'Wahi hawa hai, wahi SaPa, janta inse khafa hai, aur 10 March ko Akhilesh Ji keh rahen hai EVM bewafa hai'"

When asked whether BJP is now confident of winning the 2024 election, Thakur added, "No, I cannot give that answer, as every election has its importance, different issues, different leaders. If we could win 2014 and 2019 general elections, we can also win the 2024 election."

BJP leads in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur & Goa

As per the latest trends, BJP has already crossed halfway-mark in UP, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In Goa too, BJP remains the single-largest party with an early lead in over 20 out of 41 seats. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party is set to form its maiden government in Punjab winning 91 seats out of 117 seats.

As per the latest forecasts of results of UP Elections, BJP is leading on 263+ seats, while the Samajwadi Party can be seen closing in on 135 seats.