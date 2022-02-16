Anurag Thakur Hits Back At Channi's 'UP, Bihar Bhaiyas' Remarks; 'How Can You Insult UP?'

After Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said 'don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab', Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, February 16, hit back at Congress for insulting the state of Uttar Pradesh. The statement took a controversial turn as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was seen standing by him smiling and applauding.

Stating that Priyanka Gandhi has insulted the people of UP where the Congress is fighting the polls, Anurag Thakur said, "Has Congress and BSP have taken the task to insult Uttar Pradesh state. How do they justify the usage of the language as they term people of UP as 'Goonda'".

He mentioned that the people of Uttar Pradesh have moved around states and countries to bring a good name to the state while leaders like Channi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are destroying the image.

Congress picks Channi for Punjab

Earlier on February 6, Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face of the Congress in Punjab marking a departure from the party’s tradition of declaring the leader after the election. By projecting Channi, the party aims to dismiss the impression that Congress is a divided house. It also banks on the choice of helping the party gain the Dalit community votes that constitute over 30 per cent of Punjab’s electorate. It is to be noted that Channi is the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

