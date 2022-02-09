Anurag Thakur Shares Video Of SP Leader Misbehaving With Woman; 'Lal Topi Ke Kale Karname'

A day ahead of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared a video where a Samajwadi Party leader was caught 'misbehaving' with a fellow party member while campaigning for elections.

In the video, the burqa-clad woman is seen walking in a lane with copies of the party manifesto and posters. Another SP leader approaches her from behind and pastes one of the stickers on her back. When she turns around, the man is seen touching her arm, which makes her uncomfortable. The woman starts walking back to join other female members of the party.

Seeing the SP leader misbehave with the woman, another party member is heard saying, "Bohot Badhiya" (Well done).

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party for disrespecting women, Union Sports Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur tweeted, "why would Uttar Pradesh favour a party which is filled with such (manchale) crackheads?"

The attack on the Akhilesh-led party comes just a day before the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

SP's thrust on Uttar Pradesh election

For the past several months, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra". Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While the former-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases beginning from February 10, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.