Aparna Yadav Backs Brother-in-law Akhilesh, Re-unites With SP Ahead Of UP Polls 2022

It seems like the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Yadav family feud has ended in a peaceful resolution ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. On Sunday, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav issued an appeal to the UP citizens to usher in her brother-in-law Akhilesh Yadav's government once again.

After participating in a party meeting in Amethi's Tiloi Vidhan Sabha constituency on Sunday, Aparna remarked that if Mulayam Singh or Akhilesh Yadav willed, then she would contest from Tiloi in the upcoming polls. Setting aside past discords, Aparna lashed out at the 'autocratic' officials of the constituency highlighting how the area was in 'bad shape.'

"if Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) or Akhilesh (Yadav) Bhaiya says, I will contest from Tiloi Assembly. It is the decision of the National President to decide whom to give a ticket," Aparna Yadav said. "The roads of Tiloi Assembly are very bad and the health system is also in bad shape. The officials are autocratic," she added.

Yadav family dispute

A complete 180-degree turn by Aparna comes months after she clashed with her family members over the NRC and the Ram Mandir issue. In February 2021, Aparna donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Mandir and launched a direct attack on her father-in-law. The young politician said she "could not take responsibility" for what her family had done in the past. Her remark came in response to Mulayam Singh Yadav's actions as the UP CM in 1990. In his tenure, Yadav had given orders to the UP police to open fire on kar sevaks near the Babri Masjid, an act that had caused a massive uproar across the state and the country.

Aparna Yadav had also openly shamed Akhilesh by backing the National Register for Citizens (NRC) last year.

"What is wrong with NRC? Indians should not have any problem with the issue. There are infiltrators coming into the country and we should know who our citizens are. After all, don't we tell people about our families and where our children are studying?" she had said.

However, it seems like the Yadav family is ready to let the past be in the past and reunite for the crucial UP Polls. It is important to mention that Aparna Yadav fought on the SP ticket in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi of the BJP.

