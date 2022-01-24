Slamming the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party 'sympathises the rioters, criminals, those who support Taliban'. Speaking to Republic's Aishwarya Kapoor ahead of the Assembly Elections set to get underway next month, Yogi Adityanath spoke on several subjects including work done by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and criticism to the ruling party. Significantly, CM Yogi also spoke on Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav's decision to join the saffron party.

'Aparna Yadav has chosen nationalism over family,' says Yogi Adityanath

'Samajwadi Party is a family-based political outfit'

Speaking further on 'BJP gives chance to those who can work for society, Yogi Adityanath said that the difference between BJP and SP is that the latter is based on their 'likes and dislikes' while the saffron party is based on 'ideas, ideologies and thought process'.

"For the past 4 years, Aparna Yadav was in touch with BJP and was excited to join the party. You must have seen that time-to-time she has even expressed support with the party's thoughts. She always kept a positive view whenever the state or Central Government took society development-related decisions. She has personally donated for Ram Mandir construction. She has openly supported UP Govt over women empowerment schemes. With this positive attitude, she has today joined the BJP and she joined the party she said she has two options- one is family another is National duty and she chose Nation," added Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath tears into Akhilesh Yadav's actions as CM

Tearing into Akhilesh Yadav's regime in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, "See Akhilesh ji has worked as a CM in the state, four times Samajwadi Party has won in the state and in UP what kind of impression the party has on people is not hidden from anyone. Between 2012 to 2017 when Akhilesh was CM had he done anything for poor, backwards, weak and Dalit class of the society then SP had not gone so low."

"In five years not a single poor got shelter, our government has built 47 lakh homes for the poor, we have built toilets, our view is straight, it is for the poor, backward classes and women. And theirs? They sympathise with mafias, rioters, criminals, and those who committed crimes against Hindus in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party will never be able to cross 100 seats, BJP will cross 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.