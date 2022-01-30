In what could be a family versus family battle, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav on Sunday broke her silence on whether she will contest from the Karhal constituency, saying that the BJP will decide who will contest from where. The newly-inducted BJP member revealed that several leaders would collectively take the decision, and if directed by the party, she would fight from Karhal in a direct face-off against Akhilesh Yadav.

"The party together decides who will fight, who will not fight, that decision will be taken. The BJP will decide if I will fight from Karhal. Right now, I'm doing what my party is saying. There are many leaders who will decide who will fight elections. What they have asked me I’m doing that," Aparna Yadav told reporters.

Battle for UP

In perhaps the biggest political twist in the election season, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav joined the BJP on January 23, saying that she chose the saffron party due to her 'nationalism'. CM Yogi Aditnatah had later revealed that Aparna had been in touch with the BJP for more than four years.

A day prior to her induction, Akhilesh Yadav announced that he will take his maiden political plunge in the assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal. Confirming his poll entry, the SP chief vowed to continue the socialist principles if voted to power.

When it comes to Karhal, the region is considered to be another stronghold of the Yadav clan, a likely safe choice to take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is contesting from his home constituency Gorakhpur (Urban). Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will take on the CM from Gorakhpur (Urban).

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'declared' herself last week, as Congress' CM face, only to retract it mere hours later. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. It is also unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so to date.

The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.