Aparna Yadav - Mulayam Singh's Daughter-in-law Joins BJP: 'Always Influenced By PM Modi'

In a major blow to Samajwadi Party, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Aparna - the wife of Prateek Yadav, step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, has been complaining that her poll loss in 2017 was because SP had fielded her in a BJP stronghold - Lucknow Cantt. Yadav has also slammed her brother-in-law's indifference to the Ram Mandir and donated to the Trust.

Aparna Yadav joins BJP

On joining the saffron party, Yadav said, "I was always influenced by the PM's work. For me, the nation is first. I have always been influenced by BJP's schemes and will work for the welfare of India". With Yadav's entry, BJP's troubles have doubled as BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi eyes to field her son from the Lucknow Cantonment seat in the upcoming polls. Yadav had lost the same seat in 2017 to Joshi by a margin of 33,796 votes.

Taking a dig at SP, Maurya said, "It is shocking that SP family members are itself not happy with them. We believe in expanding our party. Aparna Yadav knows yogi in up, Modi in india".

As polls near, BJP has seen a slew of defections to SP. Sitting ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chaudhary, and MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Avtar Singh Bhadana joined the Samajwadi party, claiming that BJP was ignoring the OBC community. However, SP too has faced defections as Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is set to join BJP today. Congress MLAs and BSP MLAs too have been seeing an exodus of leaders to SP.

UP polls

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.