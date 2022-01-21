Aparna Yadav Seeking Mulayam Singh's Blessing Example Of Indian Culture, Says BJP Leader

Setting the rumour mills abuzz ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav gave his blessings to his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav who joined BJP. This was the first meeting between them after she arrived in Lucknow on Friday. Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party informed that it has taken the action in a positive manner. Speaking about the meeting between Aparna Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak said that it showcased the value of Indian culture.

Reacting to the meeting between Aparna Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, BJP leader and UP minister Brajesh Pathak told Republic that it was a positive sign for the party. He further added that the entry of Aparna Yadav into the BJP has added strength to the party. He had earlier said that the move would benefit the party in the upcoming polls.

“Aparna ji is a woman who respects Indian culture. Her taking blessings from her father-in-law is something the whole country must welcome. Apart from being a BJP member, she showed how to take the Indian values forward by doing the same,” Pathak told Republic.

Further speaking about the meeting, the UP minister added that the blessing given to Aparna Yadav by Mulayam Singh Yadav will be seen as a blessing for the BJP itself. “He has blessed a member of the BJP. Now, the dream of a BJP member will only be complete after the party forms the government,” the minister said. Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav's tacit endorsement of Aparna Yadav is being perceived as a fallout of the lingering rift in the Yadav family.

Akhilesh Yadav scoffs at BJP

In a sharp riposte to his relative Aparna Yadav switching allegiance to BJP on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav quipped that he was happy at the "expansion" of the Samajwadi ideology. Moreover, he claimed that his father had tried to convince her against taking such a step. Refuting the notion that she was miffed over the denial of a party ticket, he also took a dig at her for justifying her BJP entry on the 'nationalism' plank.

Addressing a press briefing, he remarked, "First of all, I will congratulate her and give her my best wishes. Apart from this, I feel happy that the Samajwadi ideology is expanding. I hope that our ideology will reach there (BJP) and Constitution and democracy will be saved".

He added, "Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried a lot to convince her (not to join BJP). Commenting on whether his sister-in-law jumped ship as she was denied a ticket by SP, Akhilesh Yadav revealed, "All tickets have not been distributed yet. Who will get or not get the ticket will depend on the region. the people and our internal survey report".

