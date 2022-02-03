Apna Dal (K) Quashes Rumours, Reiterates Support For SP Amid Rift Over Seat Allocation

Putting all speculations of quitting the Samajwadi Party-led alliance to rest on Wednesday, Apna Dal (Kameravadi) reiterated that it will continue to support Akhilesh Yadav's party even if it doesn't contest the Uttar Pradesh election. Apna Dal (K) is headed by Krishna Patel who is the mother of Union Minister Anupriya Patel. The latter formed Apna Dal (Sonelal) in December 2016 after being expelled from her party for "anti-party activities". Apna Dal (S) along with the NISHAD party is a part of the BJP-led alliance for the UP polls.

Sources had indicated that Apna Dal (K) was at loggerheads with SP over the allocation of seats. The rift reportedly escalated after the Akhilesh Yadav-led party fielded Anupriya Patel's sister Pallavi against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu. Speaking to the media, Apna Dal (K) general secretary Pankaj Niranjan Patel stressed that his party will ensure all candidates of the SP-led alliance.

Patel remarked, "We accept Akhilesh Yadav as the leader of this fight, we are fighting under his leadership, we will win and make him the CM". He added, "We don't want any difficulty because of us. That's why we said that we will support (SP) without contesting polls. Because this is a fight for the rights of the backward classes."

SP eyes comeback in UP elections

For the past several months, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Speaking to the media on the campaign trail with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav juxtaposed the UP polls as a fight between "brotherhood" and BJP. On Wednesday, he opined, "Uttar Pradesh public wants to end negative politics and start moving forward. This election is between brotherhood and BJP. This is a sugarcane region and farmers want a timely and increased subsidy, so they trust SP-RLD". The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.