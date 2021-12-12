As coalitions shape up in Uttar Pradesh, Union MoS and Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel on Sunday, claimed that she was eyeing a sizable seat-share with BJP in the 2022 UP Polls. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Patel said that Apna Dal would fight on its agenda of social issues and not other issues important to BJP. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Apna Dal: 'No talks with SP as of yet'

"The talks are ongoing now and I don't want to comment on seatshare. The fight is always big and we want try to maxamize our results with BJP. We want to expand our party," said Patel.

She added, "Apna Dal was formed on social issues, fighting for those who have been oppressed. BJP has their own issues and voters will decide how important it is. Apna Dal will fight based on its ideology".

Retorting SP's offer of alliance, she said, "After three election results, I don't need to answer this question." When asked if she would remain with BJP, she added, "I don't know what the future holds. Have not had talks with SP as of now, but politics is filled with opportunities. Who knows?".

Akhilesh Yadav allies with Apna Dal (K)

On the other hand, Patel's mother - Krishna Patel who heads Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) has allied with Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming polls. Later, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Anupriya Patel must leave her Union cabinet post, then we will see if we can ally or not". In September, Anupriya Patel had sent a proposal to her mother Krishna Patel for uniting the two factions, however Krishna Patel had turned down the offer alleging that Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel is making attempts to weaken her party.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. Patel was recently made the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. BJP is scheduled its first joint rally with its ally Nishad party later today.

On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. He has tied up with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP, PSPL. He has also held joint rallies with SBSP and RLD, claiming that the alliance will win over 400 seats.

BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls.