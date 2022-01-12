Swami Prasad Maurya Issued Arrest Warrant By MP-MLA Court; Asked To Appear By January 24

The MP-MLA court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya in connection with his controversial remarks on deities in 2014. Swami Prasad Maurya failed to appear before the court on Tuesday following which the court has ordered him to appear before it by January 24.

The Additional Chief Magistrate MP-MLA has ordered the issuance of an undone arrest warrant against the accused former UP labour minister. The MP-MLA court on Jan 6 had asked Swami to appear on January 12, and when he failed to appear, the warrant was issued. According to reports, this is not a new arrest warrant against the former Minister. The warrant was already issued, but he had taken a stay on it from the High Court since 2016.

Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP

Earlier on Jan 11, Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. In his resignation to UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya said, "As Minister of Labour and Services and Coordination, I have discharged responsibility with great concentration even in the face of adversity and ideology, but I resign from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh because of the grossly neglectful attitude of Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium scale traders."

While responding to his resignation, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh on Tuesday told Republic, threatened political leader Swami Prasad Maurya of exposing him and said, "We are the world's largest party, we have many official workers. I don't want to debate on it aggressively but we have many skeletons of him in the cupboard. We will reveal once he resigns from our political party. He is a member of my political party so I will not be aggressive."

UP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from the state cabinet

In another update, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. This comes a day after another UP Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resigned from office on January 11.

As the state will go to elections this year, the Election Commision of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. It is also mentioned that the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.