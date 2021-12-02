Arvind Kejriwal Affirms 'environment In Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh Quite Against Yogi Govt'

The environment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is quite against the present BJP government and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav might form government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a programme here, he also said that an AAP-Samajwadi Party alliance has not been finalised yet. He said that whatever happens on the alliance aspect, it will have the people's will.

Asked about who can form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said whoever the public chooses will run the government in that state.

“People are the master, and whoever they give the chance, will run the government in Uttar Pradesh. But I feel that the environment is quite against the present (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh. Their opponent Akhilesh (Yadav) might come (in power),” Kejriwal said while responding to a question on his assessment of the political scenario in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections.

On Aam Aadmi Party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Kejriwal, at a programme called “Chaupal” organised by news channel Network18 India, said that nothing is finalised yet.

“Nothing is yet decided on coalition with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Whatever will happen (on alliance with Samajwadi Party) will happen with the people's wish there,” AAP national convenor Kejriwal said.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had last month met Yadav in Lucknow and indicated that the two parties may be looking at a possible alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 elections.

The AAP is trying to make inroads in Uttar Pradesh. It has taken out a number of Tiranga Yatras in the last two months in various cities, including Mathura, Noida, Ayodhya and Lucknow.

When asked about AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, which along with Uttar Pradesh goes to polls next year, Kejriwal said that the party will make the announcement soon before the elections there. “The CM candidate will be from Punjab. He will be honest and dedicated,” Kejriwal said in the programme.

