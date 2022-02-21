Arvind Kejriwal Quotes Sholay To Rebuff Punjab Rivals' Charges; 'I'm A Terrorist Who...'

Campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, February 21, slammed his rival parties for calling him a terrorist. The AAP national convenor said that he is a terrorist for the corrupt, and used a dialogue from the movie, Sholay, to make his point.

"There are two types of terrorists- one who scares people and other who scares terrorists. Kejriwal is a terrorist who scares the corrupt. There is a dialogue from Sholay movie...'Jab baccha bhrashtachar karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega'," Kejriwal said.

#WATCH | ...Kejriwal is a terrorist who scares the corrupt...There is a dialogue from Sholay movie..."Jab baccha bhrashtachar karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega...": AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow, UP pic.twitter.com/tb0ydWMplh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022

Kejriwal calls PM Modi's cycle remark insult to 'bicycle' riders

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'bicycle' remark, Kejriwal said, "Yesterday PM said whoever rides bicycle are terrorists. This is an insult to bicycle riders. When you vote, tell them it's BJP (people) who are terrorists not the ones who ride bicycles."

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Hardoi, PM Modi targeted Samajwadi Party by highlighting that cycle bombs were used in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. Expanding on the attacking- which was in retaliation to the Godhra riots- Prime Minister said that he was surprised why cycles were used- linking it to the SP symbol.

"The Gujarat blasts were carried out in two ways - first there were blasts at 50-60 places in the city at once, and after two hours, a car was parked near a hospital, to kill the relatives of the victims, that was probably the first time there was a blast in a hospital. Several people lost their lives. But what did the terrorists do? Have you seen the polling symbol of the Samajwadi Party (cycle)? All the bombs in the initial blasts were planted on cycles, near places where common people go to buy groceries. I am so surprised, why did they use cycles?," questioned PM Modi.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are taking place in seven phases. While the first three phases have been concluded, the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.