Arvind Kejriwal To Reach Lucknow To Address A Rally Ahead Of UP Polls 2022

In a move to launch Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Uttar Pradesh campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan Maidan on Sunday afternoon, informed AAP. For this rally of Kejriwal, AAP leaders have travelled all over Uttar Pradesh and taken a letter of support from people on promises like 300 units of free electricity, 10 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance, said the party.

The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs as the state nears elections in February 2022.

Earlier, this rally was to be held on November 28 but was called off due to the TET exam, as per the party. The promises of 300 units of free electricity and 10 lakh jobs every year with an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to the unemployed were made by the party earlier in September and December respectively.

UP Polls 2022

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, political parties including BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress have stepped up every effort while Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is set to battle as well. While BJP's top leaders have been campaigning hard in the state, SP and Congress leaders have also been launching rallies ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to go solo in the polls. On October 23, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which culminated on November 1, Congress leaders held multiple public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, with a mandate for PM Modi- led BJP, the party had won 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.