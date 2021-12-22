In a massive development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has confirmed that it plans to contest on its own in the state. AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh in an exclusive interaction with the Republic Media Network has also stated that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will contest on all 403 seats in the state and names for around 200 seats have already been announced.

"We are contesting on all 403 seats and around 200 seats have been announced. After this, we will announce the remaining seats. We're not allying with anyone for the UP polls and will fight the elections on our own," said Sanjay Singh.

When asked about a likely alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Singh informed Republic that if anything worked out between both parties then an alliance would have been possible. However, he maintained that no further talks were held, therefore there is no alliance between the AAP and the SP.

Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP UP in-charge Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh's remarks come nearly a month after he had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI had reported that both leaders held a "strategic discussion" for the 2022 state assembly polls. Singh is the AAP's in-charge of the high-octane Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He had stated that the discussion between both parties was held "on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free", PTI had reported.

"A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed," Singh had told reporters after the meeting

Confirming that alliance talks at the time were underway, Singh maintained that both sides had a "a good meaningful discussion". However, prior to that, he had said that the Aam Aadmi Party will go solo for the UP polls.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image: PTI