As Akhilesh Yadav Enters UP Poll Fray, BJP's Mohsin Raza Says 'SP Afraid Of Losing'

The Samajwadi Party fielded its President Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh elections over fears of losing, said BJP Minister Mohsin Raza on Wednesday. After the SP confirmed Yadav's entry into the poll fray, Raza said the former Chief Minister is unwilling to fight the elections but was forced by the party due to 'fewer prospects of winning'.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is currently the Azamgarh MP, had previously refused to contest UP polls. Sources state that Yadav may contest polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency.

Reacting to the same, UP Minister Mohsin Raza said, "Akhilesh doesn't want to contest elections. He came from a back door because he is now under fear of losing. His party must have asked, 'why aren't you contesting elections?' They must have forced him to contest since CM Yogi Adityanath is contesting."

Yadav's biggest rival and CM Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from his home constituency - Gorakhpur. In 2012, when Akhilesh Yadav led the Samajwadi Party to a big victory in UP, he took over as the country’s youngest Chief Minister at 38. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj at the time. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP secured an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House while the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance managed to win 54 seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party was limited to 19 seats.

2022 UP elections

For the 2022 elections, BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, and PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab.

The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Image: PTI/ANI