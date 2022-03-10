As Yogi Adityanath Wins 2nd Term In UP, 5 Big Take-aways From The Uttar Pradesh Elections

As Yogi Adityanath wins an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM on Thursday, BJP also created history by breaking a 35-year jinx and winning a majority on its own again. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP and its allies have won 263 seats, while SP won 135 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

5 Key takeaways from UP poll verdict

BJP breaks 35-year re-election jinx

Yogi Adityanath has been awarded an unprecedented 2nd consecutive term as UP CM - breaking a 35-year jinx of no party winning re-election in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath is the first sitting BJP CM to win from Gorakhpur - his hometurf. Mayawati, Mulayam Singh, Kalyan Singh, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Charan Singh have won multiple terms as CM - but never a consecutive term.

BJP keeps its votebase intact

While BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 263 seats, it has coalesced its votebase - keeping it intact as in 2017. Amassing a vote share of 41.9%, UP has increased its voteshare by 2% since 2017 inspite of Western UP disgruntlement, farmers' protest, stray cattle menace, COVID mishandling and anti-incumbency working against it. Its poll pitch of improved law & order, effective migrant handling, free ration distribution and implementation of Centre's schemes have powered it to a win.

SP eats into BSP votebank

Reducing BSP to its worst performance, SP has improved its own voteshare to 31.9% from 21.82% in 2017. BSP, on the other hand has been reduced to 1 seat and 12.8% of the votes. In 2017, BSP had won 19 seats and 22.23% of the votes.

BJP sweeps Lakhimpur, Hathras, Western UP

Inspite of disgruntlement among Jat farmers in Western UP over 3 farm laws, sugarcane procurement dues, BJP has swept the region winning - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad. Moreover, BJP has also won Lakhimpur - which witnessed the mowing down of 4 farmers by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish Mishra. In most of these seats, BJP has won in a sweeping majority - wresting away SP strongholds like Etawah, Mainpuri, Aligarh with slim margins. BJP has also won Hathras which witnessed the brutal gangrape.

Congress decimated in UP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has failed miserably as the party won only 2 seats - Rampur Khas and Pharenda, It also lost its bastions - Amethi, Rae Bareli which was represented by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Congress unit chief Ajay Lallu failed to retain his own seat Tamkuhi Raj, losing by over 65,000 votes. The party has also gotten only 2.4% of the votes falling behind BJP, SP, BSP and RLD.