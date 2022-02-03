Asaduddin Owaisi Attacked: BJP Says Those Behind Incident 'will Be Brought Behind Bars'

After AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that bullets were fired upon his vehicle while he was on his way to Delhi following a poll event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday stated that those who may feel threatened by the AIMIM chief could have done it and expressed confidence over the UP police, asserting that those involved will be behind the bars soon.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP Spokesperson Anila Singh said, "This is a shocking incident. Mr Owaisi is a Member of Parliament and he is campaigning for his party in Uttar Pradesh. Perhaps, some people who may feel threatened by him electorally may have done this. BJP and its supporters doesn't feel threatened by him. I have full confidence in the police administration of Uttar Pradesh. Those who are behind the incident will be behind the bars as well."

Owaisi claims his car was fired upon near Meerut

Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, alleged that a total of 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle while he was on his way to Delhi after a poll event in the Kithaur region of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. In the firing that took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza, there were a total of 3-4 people involved, the AIMIM chief claimed. Meanwhile, IG Meerut is set to send SP of Hapur to incident spot where bullets were fired at Owaisi's convoy.

Soon after the incident, he tweeted:

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

In his first statement after the alleged incident, Owaisi said, "I will write on this matter to the Election Commission. Today I left Delhi in the morning, and after the election campaign when we reached Pilkhua Toll. We heard 2 rumblings from inside the car. Our driver said there was an attack. We rushed and then we left in another car. I will talk to the state government, to the Central Government, to the Election Commission and to the speaker to get an inquiry done."

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

Image: ANI/Facebook