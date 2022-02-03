Asaduddin Owaisi's Car Fired Upon Near UP's Meerut; Bullet-sized Holes Visible

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the chief of the AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday alleged that his vehicle was fired upon. Owaisi has stated that a total of 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle while he was on his way to Delhi after a poll event in the Kithaur region of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. In the firing that took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza, there were a total of 3-4 people involved, the AIMIM chief claimed.

"Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," Owaisi said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the vehicle fired upon. Visuals show at least two bullet-sized holes in the doors of the car, in addition to the punctured tyres.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

Owaisi talks about door-to-door campaign in Meerut

Owaisi had spoken exclusively to Republic TV earlier on Thursday discussing his door-to-door campaign in Meerut and how minorities would get representation in the upcoming elections. Speaking to Republic TV, Owaisi alleged that the voice of the backward sections was never raised in the state assembly, and vowed to get justice for them.

"Backward society & minority should get justice. The voice of these people was never raised in the assembly. Inshallah, they will have representation this time, there will be social justice" he said.

The people of Meerut have got the message. We have done door-to-door campaign. Every door has got the message. No work has been done," he added.

AIMIM's 2 CM pitch for UP Elections

With weeks to go for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi has proposed a 2 CM formula with alliance members Babu Singh Kushwaha and Waman Meshram. The barrister suggested that if his alliance with Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha comes to power, there will be two Chief Ministers - one from the OBC and one from the Dalit community to represent the people. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister post would be divided into 3 parts with Muslim, OBC, and Dalit representatives from each of the three parties.

The announcement came after he consolidated his alliance with the Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha assuring that the coalition will contest on all 403 seats. The tripartite alliance has been dubbed as 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' by Owaisi.

The upcoming election in UP shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.