Moments after the attack on his vehicle at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday urged the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in the State to initiate an independent enquiry.

Moreover, outlining that he was a sitting Member of Parliament, and the chief of AIMIM- a Party with more than 100 candidates in the upcoming assembly election in UP- Owaisi urged the Election Commission of India to take cognizance and initiate an inquiry. "I have many enemies. if they think I will be scared, I just want to let you know that I won't be. Till the time God wants me to live, I will stay alive. But I want to know who is behind this."

Owaisi details attack

"Today in the morning, I had padayatra in Meerut and Kithhore. First, I completed my Padayatra in Meerut, and before heading for Kitthore, even spoke to the media. Thereafter I left for Delhi. As soon as our convoy that comprised four cars reached the Chhajarsi toll plaza, there was a loud noise. My friend driving the car told me that it was an attack," Owaisi said. The AIMIM chief added," As much as I can guess, there were three to four rounds of firing. On the left side of the car, there are two bullet marks. Also, there is a bullet mark on the top of the mudguard on the same side."

"We pushed the car somehow, and on a flyover near it, I switched cars and continued with our journey to Delhi. What I presume is that they were doing a recce, following me," he further said.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

'1 arrested, arms confiscated'

Owaisi said that he had a conversation with the Additional Superintendent of Police of the area. "He told me that 1 shooter is caught and the arms he was carrying has been confiscated, the AIMIM chief further said.

"One person apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, a search operation is underway for him. We'll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage," Deepak Bhuker, SP Hapur, said thereafter.

One person apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, search operation is underway for him. We'll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage: Deepak Bhuker, SP Hapur pic.twitter.com/dn5DOULgxM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The attack comes right ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, in which Owaisi's party AIMIM is eyeing 100 seats in the 403-member assembly. The Hyderabad-based party has entered into an alliance with smaller parties for the election which goes under the banner of 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha'.

Unfazed by the criticism from all non-BJP parties, who are branding the alliance as a "vote-cutter", it is going all out to emerge as a 'kingmaker' in the politically significant state.