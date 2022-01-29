With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections only a few weeks away, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in an exclusive conversation with Republic's executive editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, shared his disappointment with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), for not openly supporting minorities. Saying that no politician in the SP or BSP "is willing to even utter the word Muslim", Owaisi claimed that the parties are trying to show "they're bigger Hindus than BJP".

"We are fighting this election in alliance with Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha. Here the whole struggle is of hissedari (participation). You have these most backward cast and communities coming along with our party. But other parties are not willing to do so. No politician in the SP (or) BSP is willing to even utter the word Muslim and minorities because they want to show they're bigger Hindus than (the) BJP. They will play the BJP's game and lose," the AIMIM chief said.

Continuing his attack, Owaisi added, "What's the point if you decide that 'we are going to be more stringent in our approach than BJP?' Be better than BJP in governance, in your plan, in your vision."

Earlier this month, Owaisi had released a paper, 'Development of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh - Policy implications'. The 76-page paper authored by the Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) highlighted the poor conditions of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh based on education, employment, asset ownership, poverty etc. Speaking at the release event in Lucknow, Owaisi said, "This report is empirical proof that Muslims of UP were not appeased but exploited. UP’s Muslims deserve better than this. Does the SP, BSP or BJP have answers to the findings in this paper?"

It should be mentioned that Owaisi's statement comes a little over a week after a viral video showed former Congress MLA Imran Masood, who defected to the Samajwadi Party, alleging that he was treated "like a dog" by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

"Muslims unite. You Muslims, be straight. Because of you, I was treated like a dog, made to touch feet. If you become one, they will touch my feet," Masood can be heard saying in the video. Masood had also alleged that he was denied a ticket to contest from the Behat seat by the Akhilesh-led party.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."