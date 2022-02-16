Asaduddin Owaisi Says Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha To Support Peace Party In UP Elections

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday announced that the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha will extend support to the Peace Party in the state polls, mentioning that both the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha and the Peace Party will support each other wherever they contest.

Speaking to the media, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We have decided that Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha will support candidates of Peace Party, wherever they will contest elections (in the state). Similarly, Peace Party will support the candidates of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha wherever they'll contest from."

Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha

On January 22, Uttar Pradesh had witnessed a new political alliance in form of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had announced his coalition with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha. Owaisi had further claimed that his alliance will contest on all 403 seats and if they come into power, the state will have two chief ministers and three deputy chief ministers.

"AIMIM will participate in the Assembly elections under the "Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha". Morcha will contest on all 403 seats. If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 Chief Ministers, one from the OBC community and another from the Dalit community. There would be 3 Deputy Chief Ministers including from the Muslim community," Owaisi had said.

On January 27, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha had put out its sixth list of candidates. The list consistet of candidates for the constituencies of Kanth, Moradabad rural, Moradabad Nagar, Hasanpur, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad, Arya Nagar, Sishamau. The list was released by party AIMIM UP, President Shaukat Ali.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The first two phases of the seven phased assembly election in Uttar Pradesh have concluded. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4 per cent whereas the second phase was held on February 14 where the voter turnout was recorded at 61 per cent. The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.