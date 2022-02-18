Asaduddin Owaisi Takes Potshots At Akhilesh Yadav Over Hijab Row; Questions SP's Stance

Wading into the Hijab row once again, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi took potshots at Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the UP election. Addressing a poll rally in Bhojpur on Thursday, Owaisi claimed that BJP and SP leaders were unhappy with his desire for a Hijab-clad woman to become the Prime Minister. Moreover, he questioned SP's silence on the issue at a time when the party is reaching out to voters from the minority community.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "It is my dream that a hijab-clad daughter will become the PM of India. The Indian Constitution made by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar says that anyone can become the PM of India. When Narendra Modi says that I used to sell tea at a railway station, then even I have the right to say that my daughter will become the PM of India one day and no one can stop her. The people will decide. When I said this, BJP and SP leaders were miffed."

"SP leaders are very silent. Ask the leaders who are going everywhere begging for votes- what is your opinion on hijab and niqab? When Akhilesh was asked about this, he said, 'I couldn't hear'. I pray to God that nothing will be audible to you except the kite flying in the sky," the Hyderabad MP added.

What is the Hijab row?

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders. This will be applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage.