Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy shared the political lessons he learnt from his forefathers. With major competition being seen between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Owaisi suggested that there was no point in the two parties replicating each other's principles.

Referring to the SP, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "What's the point if you decide that we are going to be more stringent in our approach than BJP?" He added, "Be better than BJP in governance, in your plan, in your vision."

'I am a patriot, not a nationalist': Asaduddin Owaisi

"I am a patriot. They (BJP leaders) are, as Modi said, Hindu nationalists," said Owaisi. The AIMIM chief then went on to elaborate on the difference between a patriot and a nationalist - a Hindu one, and added, "A patriot is one who is willing to stand against any wrongs, any unconstitutional step taken by the government. These blind Hindu nationalists do not talk about anything, they have closed their eyes, they have stopped thinking."

To prove his point, he picked up the example of China and claimed that the Xi Jinping-led country is occupying Depsang, Hot Spring region and stopping India from regular patrolling . "Why don't they talk about that? Even the Prime Minister does not speak a single word against it.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIMIM is eyeing 100 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. The Hyderabad-based party has entered into an alliance with smaller parties for the election which goes under the banner of 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha'. Unfazed by the criticism from all non-BJP parties, who are branding the alliance as a "vote-cutter", it is going all out to emerge as a 'kingmaker' in the politically significant state.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India had earlier informed that the Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress, and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9, and 0-4 seats respectively. Others comprising parties like AIMIM are projected to win 0-4 seats.