Asaduddin Owaisi's poll partner and former state minister Babu Singh Kushwaha on Sunday claimed that he and the Hyderabad MP have been getting threats. According to Kushwaha, he and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief had taken the threats as a joke however the attack that took place on Thursday, February 1, proved the threats to be true. Kushwaha, while campaigning for his party candidate for the Bisauli assembly seat, Rekha Chandra said that the AIMIM Chief had informed him regarding the formation of the newly-launched Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha (outfit) that he is getting death threats.

Asked why did they not lodge any complaint, Kushwaha said, "We thought the threats were just jokes and felt as if someone was doing mischief. But the attack on Owaisi took place after recce."

Budaun will go to the polls on February 14 during the second phase of the assembly elections.

Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha

Keeping the UP elections in view, Owaisi had launched last month Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha jointly with his party AIMIM, Kushwaha's outfit and an all-India body of government employees of the backward, Dalits and minority community, founded by Kanshi Ram in the 1970s.

Reacting to Owaisi not taking the security cover, Babu Singh said he (Owaisi) does not believe in violence and so, he had returned it.

Asaduddin Owaisi attacked

Bullets were fired at Owaisi on Thursday in Pilkhuwa of the Hapur district which goes to the polls on February 10. Taking swift action the police lodged an FIR on the attempt to murder charge in the case and arrested two accused in the case. The duo has been remanded in judicial custody.

The AIMIM Chief's car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state.

No one was injured in the incident.

"One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur," police said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)