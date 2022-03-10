Assembly Election 2022: Wine Shops To Remain Shut In These States Today; Check List Here

The counting of votes for the Assembly Election 2022 in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are now underway. Apart from taking major security measures for the poll results day, the Election Commission also made arrangements to restrict liquor sales on the day in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from UP, it was earlier announced that March 10, which is the poll results day would be a dry day for the states of Punjab and Goa as well.

The Excise department of Uttar Pradesh had earlier informed that instructions were handed out to keep all liquor contracts closed in the state on March 10. On behalf of the department, officials informed that instructions were sent to the license holders of all the liquor shops in the state. Meanwhile, the states of Punjab and Goa are also observing a dry day today.

“In view of the elections, Dry-day has been declared for a period of 48 hours i.e. from 06:00 PM on 18.02.2022 till conclusion of poll on 20.02.2022 and on the day of counting of votes i.e. on 10.03.2022 in the State,” the District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer, SahibzadaAjit Singh Nagar (Mohali) had said in an earlier order. Similarly, the District Magistrate of North Goa had also confirmed the dry day in Goa ahead of the poll results day.

Gathering of people outside counting Centres prohibited

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday said that prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in all districts in view of vote counting of Punjab election 2022. He declared that the gathering of people outside the counting centres was prohibited. All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting in the state.

As per instructions of the Election Commission, only two people can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate on Thursday. Victory processions have been prohibited in the state as well. "In view of the counting of votes, section 144 (prohibiting assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in all the districts by the district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited," Punjab Chief Electoral Officer said on Wednesday in an official statement.

Image: PTI