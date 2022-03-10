Assembly Elections 2022 - Check Key Seats In Focus Ahead Of Poll Results

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are now underway. The voting in five states took place between February 10 and March 7 and the polling in Uttar Pradesh took place in seven phases while Manipur voted in two phases. The three other states voted in one phase each. The Assembly elections for these five states is crucial as it comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Key seats from Uttar Pradesh

Among the most keenly watched constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Gorakhpur Urban contested by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will remain most crucial.

Karhal from where major rival and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will contest is also a key seat to watch.

Azamgarh seat falling under Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency, where SP eyes to hold its bastion held by Durga Prasad Yadav since 1985 will also be a crucial watch. BJP has fielded Akhilesh Mishra here.

Rae Bareli, where BJP's Aditi Singh is fighting is also crucial. Amethi, currently under MLA Garima Singh from BJP, will also see a major fight. Some more key seats in UP are:

Sirathu (Kaushambi):

Keshav Dev Maurya - BJP

Pallavi Patel - SP Ally Apna Dal

Sardhana (Meerut):

Sangeet Som - BJP

Atul Pradhan - SP

Sarojninagar (Lucknow):

Rajeshwar Singh - BJP

Abhishek Mishra - SP

Kunda (Pratapgarh):

Raghuraj Pratap Raja Bhaiyya - Jansatta Dal

Gulshan Yadav - SP

Key seats from Punjab

Chamkaur Sahib - CM Charanjit Singh Channi's home turf will see an easy battle, eyeing to retain his seat for the fourth time. In a bizarre move, AAP has fielded Channi's namesake, Dr Charanjit Singh, for this seat.

Lambi - 94-year-old Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal sees no fight in his home constituency of Lambi. Badal faces AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Congress' Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana.

Patiala - Hometurf of ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh - Patiala will see an easy fight as the 79-year-old seeks his fifth win against AAP's Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Congress' Vishnu Sharma.

Jalalabad -Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's home constituency will see a fight between Badal and AAP's Jagdeep Goldi Kamboj, BJP's Puran Mujaidia and Congress' Mohan Singh Phalianwala.

Key seats from Goa

Sanquelim - A crucial constituency, Sanquelim will witness incumbent CM Pramod Sawant in an interesting fight against Congress’ Saglani, Manojkumar Ghadi of AAP and Mahadev Khandekar of MGP.

St. Cruz - AAP's CM candidate Amit Palekar is in the poll fray here. Amid BJP nominated Antonio Fernandes from this constituency, Congress has reposed faith in Rodolfo Louis Fernandes.

Panaji - A BJP bastion, Panaji has become a battle of prestige for the party after ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar decided to contest as an Independent candidate.

Fatorda - Congress ally Goa Forward Party's president Vijai Sardesai is eyeing a third consecutive win from this seat against BJP’s Damodar Naik and TMC’s Seoula Vaz.

Benaulim - Veteran leader Churchill Alemao is seeking another term from Benaulim but on a TMC ticket this time. He faces a challenge from AAP's Venzy Viegas, Antonio Dias of Congress and BJP's Damodar Bandodkar.

Key seats from Uttarakhand

Narendra Nagar - This seat from Tehri Garhwal will see a face-off between incumbent BJP MLA Subodh Uniyal and turncoat Om Gopal Rawat.

Chaubattkhal -Satpal Maharaj - one of BJP's most coveted leaders - will face an easy battle for this safe BJP seat.

Tehri - A battle of turncoats will be seen for Tehri where BJP-turned-Congress leader Dhan Singh Negi will fight Congress-turned-BJP leader Kishore Upadhyay.

Khatima - Incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami - BJP's presumable CM face - faces Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri for his home constituency - Khatima.

Gangotri - A major battle brews in Gangotri between AAP's CM face Ajay Kothiyal and BJP's Suresh Chauhan and Congress’ Vijaypal Singh Sajwan.

Key seats from Manipur

In Manipur, the Heingang constituency remains most crucial as Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from here.

His former mentor and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh is contesting the Thoubal seat.

Image: PTI/ ANI