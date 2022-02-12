Assembly Elections 2022: Channi To Lose From Both Constituencies, Claims Kejriwal

Quick links:
Image: PTI
AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies in the February 20 assembly polls.
He alleged that Congress has become a "circus" and the people of Punjab would not vote for the grand old party. Kejriwal claimed the Aam Aadmi Party conducted surveys thrice and in all of them, it was ahead in both the seats.
Channi, the Congress's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the polls from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala.
BJP will form government in UP and will win over 300 seats. The party will win all six assembly seats of Shahjahanpur this time. We won five out of six seats last time: UP Minister Jitin Prasada
The Election Commission has turned down Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana's demand for re-election in Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency after he alleged irregularities in polling.
Rana was the BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan constituency which went to the polls in the first phase on February 10.
District Election Officer Jasjit Kaur, who is also the District Magistrate of Shamli, in a press statement on Sunday said elections were held peaceably and there were no incidents of malpractice or irregularity during the polls. Hence, she said, Rana's demand for fresh elections at 40 polling booths in Thana Bhawan constituency could not be entertained.
(PTI)
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday asked people to teach a lesson to the Congress in Punjab in the February 20 assembly elections for its "anti-poor" policies.
Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali' for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), also asked a gathering at a rally in Onkar Nagar to vote for the BJP for making Punjab a drug-free state.
Both were addressing the rally in support for the BJP's nominee from Phagwara (reserved) assembly seat, Vijay Sampla.
Uttarakhand is all set for the assembly elections to be held on Monday with the authorities taking special care of security measures by installing CCTV in booths and deploying companies of Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).
District magistrate Vijay Shankar Pandey said all election teams had been dispatched to their respective constituencies and adequate arrangements had also been made for security. "We got 23 companies of CPMF and 5 companies of PAC, which have been deployed in different assembly constituencies", said Pandey.
"CCTVs have also been installed at many polling stations to ensure that the assembly elections can be monitored accurately," the district magistrate said. Arrangements were also done for a webcast, he said "under which live pictures of the polling centre will be beamed directly to their control room and. We can see from right here what is going on at the booth."
District magistrate Vijay Shankar Pandey told ANI that a total of 11 assembly seats and 1,729 booths in the Haridwar district were divided into 33 zonal and 161 super sectors.
The District Magistrate said, "Today from 8:00 am till 12:30 pm, we have dispatched polling parties of 7 constituencies."
He said that in the second meeting, they have kept assemblies like Haridwar, Haridwar Rural, Jwalapur. "This is done to avoid crowding because of COVID-19 pandemic. "When the team from Election Commission came here, they had given special guidelines regarding COVID-19. This time we have sent a complete COVID kit along with the polling team. It has been ensured that every room is sanitized before the election. Thermal scanners have been arranged at the gate and it will be seen that no one has a fever. Apart from this, hand gloves are also being distributed so that all the voters wear them and press the buttons."
"Apart from this, arrangements have been made for the disposal of gloves and medical waste." He informed that all the biomedical waste would be collected and sent to the Roorkee plant and efforts are being made so that common people do not face any problem as the election is being held during the pandemic.
"The entire system will be monitored by the Election Commission which will scrutinize vote percentage at every one-two hours", said the DM.
Speaking about the security measures in the districts, SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat said, "We have divided Haridwar into four super zones, 161 super sectors. In which officers have been deployed in sensitive and very sensitive areas."
"We have deployed CPMF and PAC, about 23 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CPMS), 5 companies of PACs in the district. There are around 24 hundred home guards and around 2000 policemen deployed", the SSP added.
Elections for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand is scheduled for tomorrow.
(ANI)
As the high-octane poll battle for the Uttar Pradesh elections heats up, the polling for the second phase will take place on Monday, February 14, between 7 am and 6 pm. A total of 55 seats across nine districts are in the poll fray. From Azam Kham's Rampur seat to Shahjahanpur, here are 7 key seats.
Body painted in silver and dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, this 27-year-old man, popular as Silver Gandhi, is drawing crowd while campaigning for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Mohan Mahapatra, also known as Sai Ram Gandhi, has in the past travelled across seven states of India on foot spreading the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He has now arrived in Uttar Pradesh to ensure the victory of the BJP, he says.
The 27-year-old man from Odisha says he is rooting for the saffron party because he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ideology and his policies such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Mahapatra says he first set out on this journey in 2016 using the money his mother gave him after selling her earrings. He says he does not charge money from anyone and does it out of his own will.
He reached Lucknow, the state capital, on February 8 -- the day the BJP released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh polls. After meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, he has actively been campaigning here and drawing crowds.
Not only children but elders, too, throng to take selfies with Mahapatra wherever he campaigns.
Seeing me, people gather for selfies and while they click photos, I give them my message, Mahapatra tells PTI.
When asked about his plans, he says, I am here till the elections are over. I will be leaving for Kaushambi, where I will campaign for Keshav Prasad Maurya (deputy chief minister) in the Sirathu Assembly seat). I will then go to Gorakhpur by foot to campaign for Yogi Adityanath.
While Sirathu in Kaushambi will go to polls in the fifth phase on February 27, elections to the Gorakhpur seat will be held in the sixth phase on March 3.
Explaining why he chose Uttar Pradesh, Mahapatra says it is the biggest state and is the heart of the country. If the heart works properly, the entire body functions well. I want to ensure that Yogi becomes the chief minister again.
Post the Assembly elections, Mahapatra wants to travel to New Delhi on foot and meet the prime minister. I have met senior leaders of the BJP. I even met the President, but could not meet Modi, my idol.
On being asked why he dresses up like Gandhi, Mahapatra says he is working to fulfill Mahatma's dreams, such as Swachhata.
I have walked across seven states, including Kolkata, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab, to spread the message of cleanliness, he says.
Previously, the then Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had felicitated Mahapatra for 'Longest Journey by Road as Mahatma Gandhi' in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A former student of Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Mahapatra had set out on his first padayatra from the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri on June 26, 2016.
Giving details about his family members, Mahapatra says his father passed away in 2018 and that his mother is everything.
He asserts that he does not take money from anyone and that he stays in temples and mutts.
His story will also be brought out as a movie titled Silver Gandhi'.
The movie is being directed by Avinash Nanda and will be dubbed in six languages, Mahapatra says as he gets ready for his next campaign.
(PTI)
Accusing the BJP of polarisation during assembly polls by raking up issues such as the Hijab row and the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said it showed that the BJP was "jittery" as its hold over the electorate was slipping, and asserted that the people were beginning to see "through their tricks".
He also termed the dubbing of the elections in Uttar Pradesh as a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party by some quarters as an "exaggeration" and said "this will not be the end of the story of the Congress party's revival, this will be the beginning of that story".
If voted to power, we will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation for the next 5 years. We'll also provide free electricity to poor people. We'll build an international airport in Ayodhya: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Unchaha
Vote for the nation, for new India. We construct temples because we want to save the heritage of India. We're 'Rashtrawadi' & 'Samajwadi' also. I wrote 'Om' on Rafale fighter jet while formally receiving it from France. We don't do appeasement politics: Defence Min Rajnath Singh
BJP is weakening 125 cr people in the name of nationalism. Whatever we have announced in our manifesto, we'll stick to that. My track record is to work betterment of Uttarakhand. People will vote against BJP, they'll have to run from here: Congress leader Harish Rawat in Lalkuan
HM Shri @AmitShah addresses public meeting in Patiala, Punjab. https://t.co/U2xRPbbFKY— BJP (@BJP4India) February 13, 2022
Addressing a poll-bound rally in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that AAP has its origins in RSS. Taking a dig at former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh who is now a BJP ally, she opined, We've Congress government in Punjab for last 5 years...this govt stopped being operated from Punjab, instead was being operated from Delhi, not by Congress but BJP. This hidden alliance has now come out in public...It's the reason behind bringing Channi as CM".
Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from RSS...There's nothing in the name of educational&healthcare institutions in Delhi. It's important to know the truth about political parties & their leaders: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Cong addresses 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally, in Kotkapura, Punjab pic.twitter.com/eM3ttn56l8— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022
Congress party has become a circus in Punjab. Channi Sahab is going to lose from both Assembly constituencies. AAP is going to defeat him. He'll never be the CM when he can't be an MLA: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/FTXeaWMWTI— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022
Here are the key aspects of the 'Punjab Model' as outlined by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu:
1. Governance Reforms
2. Income
3. Farmers
4. Women Empowerment
5. Employment & Labour Reforms
6. Health Care
7. Teachers/Education
8. Industry
9. Skilling & Entrepreneurship
10. Law & Order
11. Digital Punjab
12. Environment & Civic Amenities
13. Social Welfare (Including NRIs welfare)
After the Ropar district administration and the police gave a clean chit to Charanjit Singh Channi over the allegations of illegal mining in his constituency Chamkaur Sahib, the Punjab CM tore into AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
The Punjab CM said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a liar...tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails."
As Uttarakhand poll campaigning ended on Saturday evening, security forces have been deployed at all the 11,697 polling booths to maintain the law and order situation in the state, informed Sojanya, Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand. The Chief Electoral Officer also stated that all the preparations have been done at polling booths in Uttarakhand and the polling parties have been sent to Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh.
Speaking to ANI, Sojanya said, "We are fully prepared as all arrangements have been made at 11,697 booths and the polling party has been sent to Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh and the rest will be sent today. Security forces have also been deployed at all places to maintain law and order situation."
In a key development, Congress MP Preneet Kaur attended a meeting of the BJP and sought votes for her husband Amarinder Singh in the Punjab Assembly polls. Singh floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress after he was unceremoniously removed as the chief minister by the Congress high command last year following a bitter tussle with the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. PLC is contesting 34 seats as a part of the BJP-led alliance. The former Punjab CM is in the poll fray from Patiala Urban.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Punjab today. To begin with, he will participate in a rally at the Daresi ground in Ludhiana Central at 12.15 pm. This will be followed by a rally at the Beer Haqiqat Rai ground in Captain Amarinder Singh's stronghold of Patiala at around 1.45 pm. He will also address a rally at Ranjeet Avenue in Amritsar North at 5.30 pm.
The voting percentage in the first phase has changed the direction of the wind against BJP. In the second phase, BJP will be wiped out. They won't be able to even open their account in Badaun: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Former Union Finance Minister and Senior Vice-President of TMC, Yashwant Sinha on Saturday predicted that BJP would lose heavily in western UP and claimed that it might just win 20 out of 58 seats which went to the polls on February 10.
As the campaign for the Assembly polls in Goa drew to a close on Saturday evening, the Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance asked voters to help them defeat the BJP.
TMC MP Mohua Moitra said her party had defeated the BJP in West Bengal and was committed to driving it out from the national level in the 2024 general elections.
"We are the only political player that is absolutely focused in defeating the BJP. We are not interested in any other side deals. All we want is to get the BJP out of Goa, she said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it has lodged a complaint with the poll panel and the police against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly spreading false information.
"Sirsa shared a news story on his Twitter handle that claims Kejriwal has said that in Punjab 10-year-old vehicles won't be allowed (to ply) under an AAP government, which is fabricated information and is shared to promote ill-will and feeling of hostility against the Aam Aadmi Party," the Punjab unit of the party said in a statement.
The statement said the AAP has requested the Election Commission to direct Sirsa "to remove the said content from his Twitter handle".
The Election Commission on Saturday relaxed COVID-19-induced restrictions on the assembly poll campaign in five states, allowing padayatras with a limited number of people and reducing the campaign ban period.
According to the poll panel, the election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm.
Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.
The commission has been reviewing the pandemic situation periodically and allowing some relaxations.
PTI
The BJP-led NDA on Saturday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab polls, promising a slew of sops including 75 percent reservation in government jobs and 50 percent reservation in private jobs for the state's youth.
It also promised an unemployment allowance, 35 percent reservation for women in government jobs and massive infrastructure development to revive the state's economy if it forms the government in Punjab.
As per the manifesto, a dope test will be made mandatory before the filing of nomination forms for the elections.
An unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for all graduates for two years after completion of their degrees will be provided, it said.
The manifesto promised 35 percent reservation for women in all government jobs including contractual jobs.
Fast-track courts will be established to deal with any kind of violence, harassment and oppression against women, it said.
A special act will be formed to deal with the cases of NRI abandoned brides, it further said.
The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).
The Sankalp' document or the manifesto was released in Jalandhar in the presence of Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Prakash, BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh and Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh, among others.
While the BJP-led alliance had earlier released an 11-point 'Sankalp' (pledge or commitment) for the assembly polls, and later another document for the rural sector, which among other things had promised a complete loan waiver for farmers with less than five acres of landholdings. In the fresh document, key promises from the earlier ones have been incorporated.
Among the main features of the latest manifesto include 75 percent reservation for the youth of Punjab in all government jobs and 50 percent reservation in all private jobs.
Speaking on the occasion, Puri said the manifesto is not just a vision document but carries concrete commitments.
He talked of a massive infrastructure development to revive Punjab's economy, with an infrastructure development fund of Rs one lakh crore to be spent over a period of five years.
The document also promised zero tolerance to sacrilege and said fast-track courts will be set up to decide such cases in a time-bound manner.
The manifesto is an elaborate and comprehensive document that spells out the roadmap for revival and development of Punjab's economy, addressing the issue of drugs and law and order, Puri said.
This is the most progressive and pragmatic manifesto which will be implemented from day one after the formation of the government, he said.
To check the cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons and drugs, the alliance promised strict drone and CCTV surveillance, construction of electric fences and outposts.
PTI
The campaign for the February 14 Goa Legislative Assembly elections ended on Saturday evening.
A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for 40 constituencies.
Besides the candidates of the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Trinamool Congress Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), NCP, Shiv Sena, Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade, there are 68 Independent candidates.
The Independents include rebels from the main political parties.
Counting will be held on March 10.
The BJP, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance, is trying to retain power in the coastal state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others campaigned for the BJP in Goa in the last one month.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is the BJP's election in-charge in the state.
Congress has fielded 37 candidates while its ally GFP has fielded three. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the party in the coastal state.
Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram has been looking after Congress' poll strategy along with senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Congress had won 17 seats in the 2017 elections and emerged as the largest single party, but could not form government as the BJP cobbled together a coalition quicker.
In the last five years, many Congress MLAs deserted the party, reducing its strength to two MLAs.
The AAP is contesting on 39 seats. During the campaign, the party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to replicate the "Delhi Model in Goa and provide corruption-free government.
Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the latest entrant in Goa's electoral politics. The TMC is contesting the election in alliance with the MGP, the oldest political party in the state.
While TMC is contesting on 26 seats, the MGP is contesting on 13.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has been advising the TMC for Goa elections.
The NCP and Shiv Sena have entered into a pre-poll alliance. While the Sena is contesting on 11 seats, the NCP is contesting on 13.
Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigned in the state.
Goa's youngest political party, Revolutionary Goans, has fielded 38 candidates while Goench Swambhimaan Party has fielded four.
Jai Mahabharat Party has fielded six and Sambhaji Brigade three candidates.
But the highlight of this election could be Independent candidates like Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Utpal Parrikar, Laxmikant Parsekar and Savitri Kavlekar.
Lourenco, a former working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the TMC only to leave it within a month, and could not get reentry in Congress.
Utpal Parrikar, the son of late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar, is contesting from Panaji as Independent after the BJP denied him ticket from the seat.
Parsekar, a former chief minister who is contesting from Mandrem, and Kavlekar, who is contesting from Sanguem, too had been denied ticket by the BJP.
Savitri Kavlekar's husband Chandrakant Kavlekar is currently deputy chief minister. He is contesting on a BJP ticket from Quepem.
PTI
Union Home Minister & senior BJP leader Amit Shah holds door-to-door election campaign in Uttarakhand's Haridwar ahead of the State Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/fDYWNZ19kO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2022
The perfume industry of Kannauj is also a witness to the bad policies of these dynastic parties. They defamed this industry through their misdeeds and corruption. They linked this industry with corruption. We are working to make Kannauj's perfume a global brand: PM Modi in Kannauj
Most of their candidates are history-sheeter. Their condition is such that some of their candidates are fighting the elections from the jail: PM Narendra Modi in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh