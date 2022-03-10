Assembly Elections 2022: From UP To Punjab, List Of Key Candidates To Look Out For

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ANI
The most awaited Assembly Elections 2022 result day is here with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur in focus. More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently. Meanwhile, here are key candidates from the five states who will be under the spotlight.
The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes on Thursday will begin at 8 am in these five states following COVID-19 guidelines. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. As per PTI, Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process.
According to the exit polls' predictions, BJP is projected to retain Uttarakhand, UP and Manipur while a hung assembly could be witnessed in Goa. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forecasted to sweep the state.