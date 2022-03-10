Last Updated:

Assembly Elections 2022: From UP To Punjab, List Of Key Candidates To Look Out For

The results of the Assembly Elections 2022 that took place across five states will be declared today and here is a list of candidates to look out for.

The most awaited Assembly Elections 2022 result day is here with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur in focus. More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently. Meanwhile, here are key candidates from the five states who will be under the spotlight. 

Uttar Pradesh key candidates:

  • Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban
  • Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal
  • Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad from Gorakhpur
  • Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar
  • Aditi Singh from Raebareli Sadar
  • Azam Khan from Rampur

Punjab key candidates

  • Navjot Singh Sidhu (contesting from Amritsar East)
  • Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri
  • Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats
  • Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad
  • Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala
  • Parakash Singh Badal from Lambi
  • Sukhpal Khair from Bholuth
  • Kulwant Singh from Mohali

Goa key candidates

  • Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim
  • Utpal Parrikar from Panaji
  • Amit Palekar from St Cruz Assembly
  • Vijai Sardesai from Fatorda
  • Michael Lobo from Calangute
  • Churchill Alemao from Benaulim
  • Digambar Kamat from Margao
  • Chandrakant Kavlekar from Quepem

Uttarakhand key candidates

  • Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima
  • Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa
  • Colonel Ajay Singh Kothiyal from Gangotri

Manipur key candidates

  • Nongthombam Biren Singh from Heingang 
  • Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal
  • Thounaojam Brinda from Yaiskul

Assembly Elections 2022: Counting of votes to begin from 8 AM

The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes on Thursday will begin at 8 am in these five states following COVID-19 guidelines. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). 

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. As per PTI, Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process. 

According to the exit polls' predictions, BJP is projected to retain Uttarakhand, UP and Manipur while a hung assembly could be witnessed in Goa. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forecasted to sweep the state.

