Assembly Elections 2022: From UP To Punjab, List Of Key Candidates To Look Out For

The most awaited Assembly Elections 2022 result day is here with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur in focus. More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently. Meanwhile, here are key candidates from the five states who will be under the spotlight.

Uttar Pradesh key candidates:

Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban

Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad from Gorakhpur

Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar

Aditi Singh from Raebareli Sadar

Azam Khan from Rampur

Punjab key candidates

Navjot Singh Sidhu (contesting from Amritsar East)

Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri

Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats

Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad

Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala

Parakash Singh Badal from Lambi

Sukhpal Khair from Bholuth

Kulwant Singh from Mohali

Goa key candidates

Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim

Utpal Parrikar from Panaji

Amit Palekar from St Cruz Assembly

Vijai Sardesai from Fatorda

Michael Lobo from Calangute

Churchill Alemao from Benaulim

Digambar Kamat from Margao

Chandrakant Kavlekar from Quepem

Uttarakhand key candidates

Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima

Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa

Colonel Ajay Singh Kothiyal from Gangotri

Manipur key candidates

Nongthombam Biren Singh from Heingang

Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal

Thounaojam Brinda from Yaiskul

Assembly Elections 2022: Counting of votes to begin from 8 AM

The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes on Thursday will begin at 8 am in these five states following COVID-19 guidelines. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. As per PTI, Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process.

According to the exit polls' predictions, BJP is projected to retain Uttarakhand, UP and Manipur while a hung assembly could be witnessed in Goa. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forecasted to sweep the state.