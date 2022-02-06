Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Congress To Pick Punjab CM Face; BJP To Launch UP Manifesto

Quick links:
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a virtual rally in Ludhiana on February 6 and during the event he will announce the CM face. The party is seeking responses from Congress leaders and workers through its Shakti app. The party has also sought the people's opinion on the issue and the process has started in the last two days.
Over the past several weeks, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's chief ministerial candidate. The Congress appears to be putting its weight behind Channi- Punjab's 1st Dalit CM - and has been fielded from two assembly seats of Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.
The UP manifesto will be released in Lucknow in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra will be release at 10 am, BJP State Headquarters.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave Congress' youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who were raising slogans in favor of PM Modi & CM Yogi during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of #UPAssemblypolls2022 pic.twitter.com/YRDUn4smO2— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022
"Their (BJP) pain has increased after RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary joined me for the UP polls. They are saying we will leave him (Jayant Chaudhary) later but I want to say that once Samajwadi people hold someone's hand, we don't leave them, "said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Mathura.
In a notice to Uttarakhand BJP unit, Election Commission asked party to "explain its stand on putting morphed image of (Congress leader) Harish Rawat on its official Twitter handle as alleged by AICC."— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022
EC asked BJP to file the explanation within 24 hrs of receipt of the notice.
The Election Commission of India has decided to hold the bye-election on March 7 in Majuli assembly seat in Assam. The seat was vacated by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pic.twitter.com/KlmBjVtdnu— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022
Even if Congress announces 10 CM faces, it won't be able to form govt in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann
Amit Shah to hold a public rally in Jat dominated western UP's Baghpat on Sunday
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.