Assembly Elections 2022 Live News: PM Virtual Speech Soon; Akhilesh-Jayant To Hold Presser

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Need of the hour is a shared vision of Centre and the State for the development of Punjab.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 2, 2022
Only our alliance is talking about putting Punjab on the right track while the rest fight over being the face of their respective parties! pic.twitter.com/D7Y4t9EC83
In a significant gesture, Congress decided to not field any candidate from Karhal from where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Assembly polls. While the SP-Congress alliance didn't last after the 2017 election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicated recently that her party was open to a post-poll alliance with everyone except BJP. Congress took a similar decision in the case of Shivpal Yadav who is contesting from Jaswantnagar.
Uttar Pradesh | There were 6 applications from Congress Party for Jaswant Nagar seat but the party high command decided not to field any candidate from this constituency. All workers stand by the decision of high command: Congress District President Malkhan Singh, Etawah (01.02) pic.twitter.com/5HsQpU1hhe— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022
In a key development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Dehradun after some to campaign for the party in view of the upcoming Uttarakhand polls. At around 11 am, she will address a virtual rally from Canal Road and release the party's manifesto for the election. The 'Uttarakhand Swamibhan Pratigya Patra' will detail the work to be done by Congress if it forms the government in the state. She will do door-to-door campaigning in Rajpur, Dharampur and Mussorie constituencies at 4 pm in support of the Congress candidates.
श्रीमती @priyankagandhi जी उत्तराखंड के देहरादून में वर्चुअल रैली को संबोधित करेंगी।— Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) February 1, 2022
2 फरवरी दोपहर 1 बजे से Youtube पर भी सीधा प्रसारण किया जाएगा। नीचे दिए हुए लिंक को क्लिक कर हमसे जुड़ें।https://t.co/6jKA2qCB66
At 11 am today, PM Modi will deliver an address on the Union Budget and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' which will be telecast in all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. As per sources, over 4 lakh people from UP shall join the programme via videolink with 500-1000 workers gathering in each constituency. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will join the programme virtually from Lucknow. Apart from this, the speech will also be streamed on social media.
PM Shri @narendramodi will address a program on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' at 11 am on 2nd February 2022.— BJP (@BJP4India) February 1, 2022
Watch live on
• https://t.co/ZFyEVlvvQi
• https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu
• https://t.co/lcXkSnweeN
• https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4 pic.twitter.com/3cmP4nbBOE
With a few days left for the first phase polling, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD supremo Jayant Chaudhary will hold a joint press conference at 12.30 pm today.
Uttar Pradesh:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Uttarakhand:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Punjab:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.