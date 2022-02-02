Last Updated:

Assembly Elections 2022 Live News: PM Virtual Speech Soon; Akhilesh-Jayant To Hold Presser

Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. While UP will undergo a 7-phase election from Feb 10 to Mar 7, Goa, Uttarakhand will poll on Feb 14, Punjab on Feb 20, and Manipur on Feb 27, March 3. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

Assembly Elections 2022

08:32 IST, February 2nd 2022
Amarinder Singh slams AAP & Congress on campaign trail

 

08:27 IST, February 2nd 2022
Congress decides not to field candidates against Akhilesh Yadav

In a significant gesture, Congress decided to not field any candidate from Karhal from where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Assembly polls. While the SP-Congress alliance didn't last after the 2017 election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicated recently that her party was open to a post-poll alliance with everyone except BJP. Congress took a similar decision in the case of Shivpal Yadav who is contesting from Jaswantnagar.

 

08:09 IST, February 2nd 2022
Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress manifesto for Uttarakhand polls

In a key development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Dehradun after some to campaign for the party in view of the upcoming Uttarakhand polls. At around 11 am, she will address a virtual rally from Canal Road and release the party's manifesto for the election. The 'Uttarakhand Swamibhan Pratigya Patra' will detail the work to be done by Congress if it forms the government in the state. She will do door-to-door campaigning in Rajpur, Dharampur and Mussorie constituencies at 4 pm in support of the Congress candidates. 

 

08:09 IST, February 2nd 2022
PM Modi to address virtual rally ahead of UP polls

At 11 am today, PM Modi will deliver an address on the Union Budget and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' which will be telecast in all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. As per sources, over 4 lakh people from UP shall join the programme via videolink with 500-1000 workers gathering in each constituency. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will join the programme virtually from Lucknow. Apart from this, the speech will also be streamed on social media. 

 

08:09 IST, February 2nd 2022
Akhilesh Yadav & RLD chief to hold joint presser

With a few days left for the first phase polling, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD supremo Jayant Chaudhary will hold a joint press conference at 12.30 pm today. 

08:09 IST, February 2nd 2022
Republic- P Marq Opinion poll

Uttar Pradesh:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.

Uttarakhand:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.

Punjab:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.

Goa: 

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.

Manipur: 

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.

08:09 IST, February 2nd 2022
5 state elections to commence

Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

