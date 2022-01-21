Assembly Elections 2022 Live News: Yogi Vs Azad In Gorakhpur; Utpal Parrikar Miffed In Goa

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats. Currently, Yogi rules the 403-seat UP assembly with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats.
As polls near, BJP has seen a slew of defections to SP. Sitting ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chaudhary, and MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Avtar Singh Bhadana joined the Samajwadi party, claiming that BJP was ignoring the OBC community. However, SP too has faced defections as Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav and his brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joined BJP. Congress MLAs and BSP MLAs too have been seeing an exodus of leaders to SP.
BJP has fielded Yogi incumbent CM Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Facing him, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) founder and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.
On the other hand, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - is most likely to contest from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. The other likely seats from which he may contest are - Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (and allies) is likely to emerge as the single largest party once against in Uttar Pradesh with 252-272 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 111-131 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 8-16 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 36-42 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 25-31 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 50-56 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 16-20 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 9-13. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 4-8 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 2-9 and 1-5 seats respectively.
Results for all elections will be declared on March 10
Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.