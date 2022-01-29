Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: SP-RLD Presser In Ghaziabad; Sidhu Denies Sister's Claims

Quick links:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kasganj and Amritpur (Farrukhabad) constituencies on January 30 ahead of the UP Assembly elections 2022.
चोला 'समाजवादी' + सोच 'दंगावादी' + सपने 'परिवारवादी' = 'तमंचावादी'— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2022
BJP candidate Laxminarayan Chaudhary’s proposer Ramveer shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.
While filing nomination for the Amritsar East constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu denied allegations levied on him by his sister Suman Toor. He said, "Never cheated anyone, let alone my mother."
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary address joint press conference in Ghaziabad, issuing a slew of promises:
सपा सरकार बनने पर समाजवादी कैंटीन, समाजवादी किराना स्टोर स्थापित किए जाएंगे।— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 29, 2022
जहां गरीब श्रमिकों, राहगीरों, बेघरों को सस्ती दरों पर राशन और अन्य वस्तुएं मिल सकेंगी।
इस कैंटीन में ₹10 में थाली की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।: माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी की प्रेस वार्ता, गाजियाबाद pic.twitter.com/KoBpu9fKXl
सपा का संकल्प— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 29, 2022
समाजवादी कैंटीन एवं समाजवादी थाली से गरीब श्रमिकों, बेरोजगारों, बेघरों को मिलेगी सहायता। pic.twitter.com/yfhXDYvRr1
राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda ने बरेली की भोजीपुरा विधानसभा में घर-घर संपर्क अभियान के अंतर्गत जन संपर्क किया व आगामी चुनाव में विजय सुनिश्चित करने का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।#यूपी_मांगे_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/KeLi7c40J1— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 29, 2022
"The BJP government has done the work of providing electricity for 24 hours in the cities and about 22 hours in the villages. Akhilesh ji, what do you talk about free electricity, if your government comes, you will not get as much electricity as you are getting now," said Amit Shah in Muzaffarnagar rally.
He added, "Some farmers told me that sugarcane payment gets delayed. We have decided that in the manifesto of the BJP, we are going to announce that the interest for the delay will be recovered from that mill and farmers will be paid with interest".
Commenting on SP-RLD ties, he said,"Yesterday Akhilesh ji and Jayant ji held a press conference. They say that we are together. But how long is this together? If its government is formed, then Jayant ji will leave the government and Azam Khan will come back."
5-6 Candidates of Punjab Lok Congress to contest on Symbol of Bhartiya Janta Party, reported sources. The candidates are among 22 candidates announced by Captain Amarinder Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first virtual rally for Uttar Pradesh on 31st January
"I have lots of support for the people. The last time, the party (BJP) asked me not to contest, I agreed to them and did not contest. This time, I didn't agree because of the candidate they fielded. I have seen a leader's son becoming Mayor and I have to fight with such things. There are certain local leaders who have nothing to do with the state's development. It was a tough decision, it is not easy for me to do this," said Utpal Parrikar to Republic TV
He added, "I work for people, for my place. I have put the risk of my political career. People of Panaji know the reality. People like my father because of what he stood for. There are people who control politics with money, not able to see all those things and hence took the decision.
Will file my nomination paper’s tomorrow at 11.15— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 28, 2022
Refraining to comment on allegations against Navjot Sidhu, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "This is a personal matter. Why should I or someone else comment on this? This is a serious thing. They are brother-sister, they will come together at the end and the middlemen will be in trouble. One should refrain from giving statements on such issues".
BSP chief Mayawati is scheduled to visit Punjab on 8 February to hold rally in Nawanshahr, Punjab for BSP-SAD alliance
Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary will hold to joint-pressers in Ghaziabad and Hapur at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM respectively
SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan says, "You have officers with you, Police with you, two govts with you. I'm alone, I have no one with me. I don't even trust the Policemen who are with me, they can shoot me...They're not deployed for my security but for my recce."
AAP CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann to file nomination from Dhuri Assembly Constituency today
Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel conducted a door-to-door campaign, ahead of the #UPElections2022, in support of Congress candidate Sikandar Valmiki from Agra Cantonment— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2022
"People need a change from inflation & unemployment, only Congress can get rid of it,"he said pic.twitter.com/r1V4kjzGQV
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. While he has now chosen Karhal, he was mulling to contest from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.
Meanwhile, BJP has fielded incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Facing him, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.
On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'declared' herself as Congress' CM face, only to retract it mere hours later. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. It is also unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so till date.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (and allies) is likely to emerge as the single largest party once against in Uttar Pradesh with 252-272 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 111-131 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 8-16 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 36-42 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 25-31 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 50-56 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 16-20 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 9-13. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 4-8 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 2-9 and 1-5 seats respectively.
Issue of notification: January 14, January 21, January 25, January 27, February 1, February 4, February 10
Last date of filing nomination: January 21, January 28, February 3, February 8, February 11, February 17
Polling dates: February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, March 7
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of filing nomination: January 28
Polling date: February 20
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of filing nomination: January 28
Polling date: February 14
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of filing nomination: January 28
Polling date: February 14
Issue of notification: February 1, February 4
Last date of filing nomination: February 8, February 11
Polling dates: February 27, March 3
Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.