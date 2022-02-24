Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Harish Rawat Says BJP Chased Out Of U'khand; Now UP's Turn

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Rallying for the remaining phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader took a swipe at the BJP saying that it has been chased away from Uttarakhand and the same would happen in UP too.
"BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand. Will offer land to CM Yogi (after losing elections in UP) to build a 'Kotiya' (cottage) in Uttarakhand," said the former Chief Minister.
A person put fevikwik in an electronic voting machine(EVM) during polling in Kadipur village on Wednesday following which voting was stalled for some time. The button was jammed due to the glue. An FIR has been registered in the case, said Sanjeev Suman, SP, Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident happened in the Kadipur Sani area which was voting in Phase-4 of the UP Election. Voting began after the EVM was replaced following the ruckus.
Uttar Pradesh:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Uttarakhand:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Punjab:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
The present round of Assembly polls is taking place in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, while in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat.
In Goa, CM Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC, and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP, and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.