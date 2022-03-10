Ayodhya Election Result LIVE: BJP's Ved Prakash Maintains Steady Lead Over SP, BSP

Update at 11:31:



BJP's Ved Prakash is leading with 26,722 votes and by a margin of 9250 votes while Samajwadi Party's Tej Narayan is trailing with 17,482 votes. While BSP's Ravi Prakash is trailing with 1055 votes, Congress' Reeta has managed to obtain just 316 votes, as per the latest trends.

BJP grabbed the lead in the Ayodhya seat as the counting for the UP elections is currently underway for 403 seats. The people of Ayodhya cast their votes on February 27, 2022. Ayodhya is one of the five legislative assembly seats in the Faizabad parliamentary constituency and falls under the Faizabad district. 10 candidates are contesting elections from the Ayodhya constituency.

Bharatiya Janta Party and the Samajwadi Party are fighting a neck-to-neck battle in the Ayodhya constituency. Ved Prakash from BJP is currently leading in the Ayodhya constituency with 21417 EVM votes and 55.02 vote percentage whereas the SP candidate Tej Narayan is trailing with 15739 EVM votes and has abled to manage a 40.44 vote percentage.

The other candidates including BSP's Ravi Prakash & Congress' Reeta are trailing by 912 EVM votes and 281 EVM votes respectively.

it is pertaining to mention, out of the 10 candidates, Reeta Maurya is the only woman candidate from the Congress. Ved Prakash the current MLA from the Ayodhya is again fighting on a BJP ticket whereas Samajwadi Party has again selected Tej Narayan Pandey to compete against the current MLA.

Notably, in the 2017 assembly election in which BJP won with a thumping majority, the aforementioned candidates from SP and BJP fought against each other. The SP candidate was defeated by BJP's Ved Prakash by more than 50 thousand votes. Ved Prakash had garnered 49.56 percent votes whereas the Te Narayan could only manage a 26.20 vote percentage.

UP elections

Counting is underway for the 2022 UP elections which was held in seven phases. As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading over its rival Samajwadi Party (SP) and has comfortably passed the majority mark.

The state of Uttar Pradesh claims an enormous assembly with 403 seats, which makes it the biggest in the country. Notably, no Chief Minister in the history of Uttar Pradesh's electoral history has ever been given an opportunity by its people to govern for two consecutive terms, however, according to the results of the exit polls indicate Yogi Adityanath will rewrite history by becoming the first CM of the state to govern the state for two consecutive terms.

Uttar Pradesh Exit Polls

According to the P-MARQ exit polls, the BJP-led NDA government will easily cross the 202 magic number and is predicted to win 240 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Their major contender Akhilesh Yadav's cycle might not prove to be as tough competition as expected as the P-MARQ exit polls hint that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance might get 140 seats, more than 60 less than the majority.

Congress, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and her 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' slogan, fought on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh after a brief hiatus. The party has found it difficult in recent years to fare well in the polls and repeating their past performance the grand old party is expected to succumb at 4 seats.

Mayawati, who once enjoyed power in Lucknow from 2007 to 2012, has failed to impress in every election post-2012. The Bahujan Samaj Party is not looking good even in this year's elections as according to P-MARQ exit polls, the party will avail 17 seats.