Ayodhya Ram Mandir Being Built By BJP's Double-engine Govt; Would Others Have?: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being built because of the double-engine BJP government, while addressing a rally in Bikapur, Ayodhya, amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. The CM further alleged that other parties that were in power in UP earlier would not construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya through a rhetorical question.

"Could Congress have constructed Ayodhya's Ram Temple? Could the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) have done it? Could 'babua' (Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party) have done it? Will those who fired at Ram-bhakts have built it? Will those who locked Ram Temple have built it? Who is building it?. It's the double-engine government of the BJP," said Uttar Pradesh's CM also bringing up the Karsevak firing.

Yogi Adityanath further attacked the Samajwadi Party & Akhilesh Yadav and claimed that the latter does not want the state to develop and their party has shaken hands with the terrorists and supports them. Yogi further exuded confidence in coming back in power and assured that the double-engine government will provide stable governance. He said, "Samajwadi Party is with terrorists. They don't want the state to develop. The BJP's double engine government is working to establish a 'Ram Rajya'. The BJP will give a strong and stable government in the state."

Uttar Pradesh elections

As the voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections concludes, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed that around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission's voter turnout app, a voter turnout of 60.31% has been recorded in the state for the third phase. In the 2017 state polls, the polling percentage in these 16 districts was 62.21%. In these districts, BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while Samajwadi Party had to settle for nine. BSP had drawn blank while Congress won one.

The fourth phase of the election is scheduled for February 23. The fate of 624 candidates of 59 constituencies will be locked in the EVM on the scheduled day. Results for all phases will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Input: ANI