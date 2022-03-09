Azam Khan Gets Bail In Land Grabbing Case; Will Remain In Jail Due To 2 Pending Verdicts

In a minor relief to SP MP Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, granted him bail in connection with a land grab case. However, the SP veteran will continue to be lodged in jail as a judgment in two cases against him are reserved. He is currently lodged at Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh since 2020 and is seeking election from Rampur in the UP polls.

Azam Khan gets bail

During the UP polls, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his (Akhilesh Yadav's) position will be in danger." In retaliation, Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima said, "This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them".

His son - Abdullah claimed, "This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them".

Cases against Azam Khan

Azam Khan has been slapped with 13 cases against him by the Uttar Pradesh government from the year 2006-2016, in connection with land grabbing. In 2021, the Rampur district administration passed an order, taking back 173 acres of land of Jauhar Trust, headed by Khan and his family. The court found that the Jauhar Trust was not following the conditions set by the state government during the sale of the land in 2005.

Following the court order, the land will now be registered in the name of the government in revenue records, under the category of gram sabha land. The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, run by the Jauhar Trust, spans across 300 acres of land in the Rampur district. Moreover, Khan has also been slapped with model code of conduct violations in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, the Supreme Court had denied relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Khan, who is contesting from the Rampur assembly seat, has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 over several cases registered against him. His wife - Tanzeem Fatima and son Abdullah, were jailed along with Azam Khan in connection to a fraudulent allotment of the government land but have since then been released from Sitapur jail.