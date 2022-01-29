Azam Khan's Son Fearmongers Over UP Police; Says 'Dont' Trust Them; Can Shoot Me'

As the UP election campaign heats up, jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son - Abdullah Azam Khan on Friday, fearmongered that the policemen protecting him may 'shoot him'. Expressing helplessness, the ex-SP MLA said that he was fighting alone against two BJP govt, police. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Abdullah Azam Khan: 'Police can shoot me'

SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan says, "You have officers with you, Police with you, two govts with you. I'm alone, I have no one with me. I don't even trust the Policemen who are with me, they can shoot me. They're not deployed for my security but for my recce."

#WATCH | SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan says, "...You have officers with you, Police with you, two govts with you. I'm alone, I have no one with me. I don't even trust the Policemen who are with me, they can shoot me...They're not deployed for my security but for my recce." (28.01) pic.twitter.com/kUxlsPhdBE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2022

Azam Khan's son gets bail

On January 15, Azam Khan's son - Abdullah was released from Sitapur jail after being detained by UP police in multiple cases. Abdullah and his mother - Tazeen Fatma, were jailed along with Azam Khan in connection to a fraudulent allotment of the government land. Later, Abdullah and his mother were granted bail in that case but Abdullah remained in jail as he was slapped with a case for allegedly faking his birth certificate - which led to his dismissal as an MLA.

On being released from jail, he claimed that his father had been detained in the Sitapur jail for 1.5 years for cases 'framed' by the Yogi government. He added that bail has also been denied to the SP veteran on purpose, while others accused in the same case have been given anticipatory bails. Both Abdullah and his mother Tazeen Fatma have filed their affidavits from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district - which goes to polls on February 14 during the second of the UP polls.

UP polls

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army has allied with 35 smaller parties to contest on all 403 seats.

